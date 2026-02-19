 Pakistan: At Least 10 Killed, Several Injured As Part Of Building Collapses After Gas Explosion In Karachi
Pakistan: At Least 10 Killed, Several Injured As Part Of Building Collapses After Gas Explosion In Karachi

At least 10 people were killed and several injured after a gas explosion caused a partial building collapse in Karachi, reports said. The blast occurred in Gul Rana Colony, Soldier Bazaar. Rescue teams pulled survivors from the debris and rushed them to hospital, raising concerns over gas safety and poor infrastructure in residential areas.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Representational Image

Karachi: At least 10 people reportedly lost their lives after a gas explosion led to a partial building collapse in Pakistan's Karachi on Thursday (February 19). The incident took place at a house in the Gul Rana Colony area of Soldier Bazaar in Karachi, reported Pakistan's media house Dawn.

Several people also sustained injuries in the explosion. Authorities reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to pull out the injured people from the debris and shifted them to a hospital.

So far, 11 people have been pulled out from the debris, reported ANI. The blast occurred on the first floor on Wednesday night, causing part of the building to collapse. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over gas safety and poor infrastructure in several residential areas in Pakistan, the country's leading daily Dawn reported.

Karachi Mall Fire:

Earlier on January 17, a massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi, claiming the lives of at least 80 people, Several people also went missing.

The fire broke out at the Gul Plaza shopping centre on Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road. The blaze soon spread rapidly through the multistory commercial building.

