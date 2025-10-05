 Pakistan: Multiple Firing Incidents In Karachi Kill Four, Police Conduct Operations Across The City
A shopkeeper was shot dead over resisting a robbery in Orangi Town neighbourhood of Karachi, while a robber was also killed in the incident. The robbers had committed robbery in an LPG shop in the limits of Iqbal Market police station.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Almost four people were killed in six incidents of firing during a three-hour hiatus across Karachi on Saturday. | Representative image

Karachi: Almost four people were killed in six incidents of firing during a three-hour hiatus across Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

A shopkeeper was shot dead over resisting a robbery in Orangi Town neighbourhood of Karachi, while a robber was also killed in the incident. The robbers had committed robbery in an LPG shop in the limits of Iqbal Market police station.

The shopkeeper, in a resistance to robbery, snatching an arm from a robber and opened fire on him while the robber named Rahim succumbed to injuries later, while his accomplice ran away from the spot, the police said, as per ARY News.

The killed robber had also been arrested many times in many cases, including murder and robberies, the police stated.

On the other hand, a man was shot dead in vicinity of Sherpao Colony, Landhi, the police said. The deceased was riding on a motorcycle while two unidentified assailants chased him and shot him dead, while he received three bullets in his head, the police said, ARY News reported.

The investigation is underway, while the incident appears to be a target killing, the police said.

Likewise, an extortionist was killed in an encounter with police in Bakra Piri area in Malir, according Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU), as per ARY News.

The extortionist had sprayed bullets on a shop of a builder a few days ago, the SSP apprised.

The accused Ghulam Qadir was taken care of a gang-war group of Samad Kathiwari network in Karachi, SSP, SIU said. The police have recovered the mobile phone used in extortion and arms, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, a police personnel sustained injuries owing to the firing of robbers in New Karachi area of the city, the police stated.

The police have taken into custody an accused in an injured condition after an encounter in Ferozabad locality in Karachi.

Moreover, the citizens handed over an alleged robber to the police after subjecting him torture in North Nazimabad.

In another incident, a three-year-old girl was drowned in a water pail in F.B area Block 14.

The police said that an investigation is underway to ascertain that whether the death is an accident or murder.

Earlier in the day, a woman was killed by a stray bullet at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi on Saturday, police said.

A passerby named Abdul Razzaq, a labourer on his way to a nearby tea stall, was also injured by the gunfire. The suspects fled the scene, and police are actively searching for them, ARY News reported.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

