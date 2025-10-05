Air India Flight To UK Faces Scare As Emergency Engine Deploys During Landing; Probe Underway

An Air India Boeing B-787 Dreamliner/Representative Image | File

Birmingham: A major scare unfolded aboard Air India’s Amritsar-Birmingham flight after the aircraft’s Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed unexpectedly during final approach on October 4.



The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, however, landed safely at Birmingham Airport with all electrical and hydraulic systems reported normal, the airline confirmed on Sunday, October 5.

RAT Deployment During Final Approach



In an official statement, Air India said, “The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 4 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham.”



The RAT is a critical emergency device that automatically deploys in the event of dual engine failure or a total electrical or hydraulic malfunction. It uses wind energy to generate power for essential flight controls and instruments.



Air India has cancelled the Birmingham-Delhi return service as the aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspection. The airline said that alternative travel arrangements are being made for affected passengers but did not share details on the number of people on board the flight.



Incident Comes Months After Fatal 787 Crash



The latest incident comes less than four months after a fatal Air India crash involving another Boeing 787-8. On June 12, flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off, killing 260 people, including all 241 passengers and crew on board.



A preliminary report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in July revealed that the engine fuel control switches of the ill-fated aircraft were cut off seconds after lift-off. One pilot was heard asking the other why he had done so, to which the latter replied that he had not.



The AAIB said the switches were later turned back on, but one engine failed to recover thrust in time. Boeing has not yet issued a statement on the crash, which remains one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters in recent decades.