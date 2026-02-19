Will US Strike Iran This Weekend? Donald Trump Yet To Take Final Call: Report

US President Donald Trump | X/White House

Washington DC: The United States military is prepared to attack Iran this weekend, but President Donald Trump will take the final call in this regard, reported CNN citing sources. As per the report, the White House has been briefed about the military preparedness for the attack.

However, Trump reportedly is still not sure about the military action against Tehran. The development has come amid military build-up by the US in the Middle East.

According to the report, the US President has privately argued for and against the military action. He also polled advisers and allies on the military action. Notably, after protests against the Ayatollah Khamenei regime erupted in Iran in December last year, Trump has been threatening Tehran with military action.

At present, the US reportedly has 13 warships in the Middle east, including one aircraft carrier, the USS Lincoln.

The US President is also pushing Iran to reach an agreement to replace the nuclear deal from which his administration withdrew in 2018.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit Israel on February 28 to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reported. According to CNN, Rubio is expected to update Netanyahu on Geneva talks on a nuclear deal with Iran.

The expected visit comes in the backdrop of US and Iranian delegations meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss a high-profile nuclear deal.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand "far apart" on certain issues.

"There was a little bit of progress made, but we are still far apart on some issues. We expect the Iranians to come back with the details in the next couple of weeks. The president will continue to watch how this plays out," the press secretary said.

When asked about a military action against Iran in the backdrop of the deal, Leavitt said, "There are arguments one can make for a strike against Iran. The President had a successful operation as commander-in-chief with Operation Midnight Hammer, completely obliterated Iran's nuclear facilities. The President has always been clear that with Iran or any other country, diplomacy is the first option, and Iran would be wise to make a deal with President Trump."

"He (Donald Trump) is talking to many people, firstly, his national security team. This is something the President takes seriously, thinking about what is in the best interest of America and its people. That is how he will decide on a military action," she added.

Leavitt also hinted that "US forces are in conversation with Israel," while not affirming a military action.