 ‘You Too Will Not Be Able To …’: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Challenges Trump Amid US-Iran Nuclear Talks
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei challenged US President Donald Trump as indirect nuclear talks continued in Geneva. Khamenei said the US cannot eliminate the Islamic Republic and warned of consequences for military threats. Oman is mediating the negotiations, while Iran conducted missile drills near the Strait of Hormuz.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump (L) & Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) | File Pic

Amid US–Iran indirect talks in Geneva over the nuclear dispute, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday challenged US President Donald Trump.

"The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn't been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, You, too, will not be able to do this," Khamenei said, referring to Trump's earlier remarks about US pressure on Iran.

The Geneva discussions are the second round of indirect talks aimed at addressing disputes over Iran's nuclear programme.

"The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again," he added.

Crude Oil Jumps After Iran Naval Drill Near Strait Of Hormuz, WTI At $64 & Brent Below $69 Amid...
article-image

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi is mediating the negotiations between the two countries.

He further said, "The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea."

As the talks commenced, Iran reportedly fired live missiles towards the Strait of Hormuz as part of fire drills.

Meanwhile, Trump warned Iran of potential consequences should it fail to strike a deal with the United States.

