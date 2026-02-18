 Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report

Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report

A fire broke out in Parand, near Iran’s capital Tehran, with videos showing thick smoke rising over the area. State media said the blaze was caused by reeds catching fire near a river bank and that firefighters were on site. The incident comes as US–Iran nuclear talks concluded in Geneva.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
X/@Echo_Unfiltered

Tehran: A fire reportedly broke out on Wednesday in Parand, Iran, near the capital city of Tehran, according to state media. Videos showing smoke rising over the area have surfaced online. The location is reportedly close to several key military and strategic sites in Tehran province.

"The black smoke seen near the city of Parand is the result of a fire in the reeds around the Parand river bank... fire fighters are on site and the fire extinguishing operation is underway," state media quoted the Parand fire department as saying.

Read Also
‘You Too Will Not Be Able To …’: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Challenges Trump Amid...
article-image

The fire incident comes amid tensions between the US and Iran. Meanwhile, the US military has moved over 50 fighter jets to the Middle East. According to reports, this development comes just as both sides concluded their nuclear talks in Geneva.

Earlier on Wednesday, amid US–Iran indirect talks in Geneva over the nuclear dispute, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei challenged US President Donald Trump.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Hope United Beat Bombay Gymkhana 2–1 In MPL Clash
Sportvot x FPJ: Hope United Beat Bombay Gymkhana 2–1 In MPL Clash
Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report
Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1217 Crore Worth Drugs In 25-26; 249 Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹1217 Crore Worth Drugs In 25-26; 249 Arrested
'India Can Produce Next World-Leading AI Major, Ecosystem Already Producing Extraordinary Companies': Google CEO Sundar Pichai
'India Can Produce Next World-Leading AI Major, Ecosystem Already Producing Extraordinary Companies': Google CEO Sundar Pichai

"The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn't been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, You, too, will not be able to do this," Khamenei said, referring to Trump's earlier remarks about US pressure on Iran.

The Geneva discussions mark the second round of indirect talks aimed at addressing disputes over Iran's nuclear programme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report
Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report
Is Benjamin Netanyahu Suffering From Prostate Cancer? Israeli PM's Office Issues Clarification -...
Is Benjamin Netanyahu Suffering From Prostate Cancer? Israeli PM's Office Issues Clarification -...
'Cannot Be Clearer Anymore': Renowned Aviation Expert Claims India Struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills...
'Cannot Be Clearer Anymore': Renowned Aviation Expert Claims India Struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills...
China’s Military Has A Massive Problem And It Isn't Men Or Machines. It’s English
China’s Military Has A Massive Problem And It Isn't Men Or Machines. It’s English
2 Skiers Killed, 1 Critically Injured As Avalanche Strikes Courmayeur Ski Resort In Italy
2 Skiers Killed, 1 Critically Injured As Avalanche Strikes Courmayeur Ski Resort In Italy