Fire Breaks Out Near Key Military Strategic Sites In Tehran Amid US-Iran Tensions: Report

Tehran: A fire reportedly broke out on Wednesday in Parand, Iran, near the capital city of Tehran, according to state media. Videos showing smoke rising over the area have surfaced online. The location is reportedly close to several key military and strategic sites in Tehran province.

"The black smoke seen near the city of Parand is the result of a fire in the reeds around the Parand river bank... fire fighters are on site and the fire extinguishing operation is underway," state media quoted the Parand fire department as saying.

The fire incident comes amid tensions between the US and Iran. Meanwhile, the US military has moved over 50 fighter jets to the Middle East. According to reports, this development comes just as both sides concluded their nuclear talks in Geneva.

Earlier on Wednesday, amid US–Iran indirect talks in Geneva over the nuclear dispute, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei challenged US President Donald Trump.

"The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn't been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, You, too, will not be able to do this," Khamenei said, referring to Trump's earlier remarks about US pressure on Iran.

The Geneva discussions mark the second round of indirect talks aimed at addressing disputes over Iran's nuclear programme.