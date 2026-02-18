 Is Benjamin Netanyahu Suffering From Prostate Cancer? Israeli PM's Office Issues Clarification - DETAILS
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | File |

Tel Aviv: Recently, reports surfaced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suffering from prostate cancer. However, Netanyahu’s office published his medical report denying all these rumours. The medical report clarified that the Israeli PM suffered a urinary tract infection after surgery and is in good health.

The document also mentioned the procedures and recent tests which Netanyahu underwent, as per The Jerusalem Post. The Israeli PM's medical report is reportedly signed by Netanyahu’s personal physician, Dr Tzvi Herman Berkowitz, urologist Prof. Alon Pikarsky from Hadassah Medical Center, and internal medicine and hypertension specialist Prof. Ehud Grossman.

"The prime minister is completely stable from a cardiac perspective and does not require any treatment beyond routine follow-up, as is standard for all pacemaker patients. There are no cardiac restrictions on any activities, including physical exercise,” Beinart said, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

As per the medical reports, Netanyahu had undergone a prostate gland removal in December last year, reportedly using laser technology.

The report also mentioned that Netanyahu underwent surgery to repair a right inguinal hernia in April 2024. Before the surgery, it was revealed in a full-body CT scan that the Israeli PM had an enlarged prostate, small bladder stones, and an obstructive condition in the bladder.

