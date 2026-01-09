 'US Should Kidnap Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif - VIDEO
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sparked controversy in a televised interview by urging the United States and Turkey to “kidnap” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and bring him to trial, citing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him. Asif described Netanyahu as the “worst criminal of humanity” for actions in Gaza and said Pakistanis were praying for such a move.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
Left: Khawaja Asif Right: Netanyahu | File

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, during a TV interview, said that the United States and Turkey should “kidnap” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was taken away, if they believe in humanity. He added that Turkey could also kidnap Netanyahu. He further said that “Pakistanis are praying for it”.

He described Netanyahu as the “worst criminal of humanity”. Asif claimed that “no atrocities in history match those committed against Palestinians in Gaza”. He added, “No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4,000–5,000 years. He is the biggest criminal of humanity. The world has not seen a bigger criminal,” he said. The clip of the interview has gone viral on social media.

Asif also raised the issue of penalising Netanyahu’s enablers. “And what does the law say about those who support such criminals…” At that moment, the news anchor interjected, called for a break, and cautioned that Asif’s comments risked being seen as a veiled reference to Trump. Mir also added that after the break, Asif would not remain on air.

'...A Changed Country Now': After Khwaja Asif, Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman Also Acknowledges...
While making the remarks, Asif referred to the ICC’s arrest warrant against Netanyahu multiple times and suggested that nations should enforce justice.

