 Epstein Files: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Seen Crouching Over Woman On Floor; Disturbing Photos Go Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEpstein Files: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Seen Crouching Over Woman On Floor; Disturbing Photos Go Viral

Epstein Files: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Seen Crouching Over Woman On Floor; Disturbing Photos Go Viral

Newly released Epstein files by the US Justice Department have triggered fresh controversy after an image began circulating online that appears to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in a compromising pose with an unidentified woman. The photograph surfaced as part of the DOJ’s latest document dump. Authorities have not commented on the image’s authenticity or legal significance.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

The US Justice Department on Friday released the final tranche of documents linked to disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, marking the most extensive disclosure related to the case to date.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the release includes more than three million pages of records, along with videos and images, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Among the materials now circulating online is an image widely shared, which appears to show Britain’s former Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in a compromising and unsettling pose with an unidentified woman.

The image shows a man identified as Prince Andrew crouched on all fours over a woman lying flat on the floor.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
J&K Govt Announces Hike In Monthly Honorarium Of Vocational Trainers
J&K Govt Announces Hike In Monthly Honorarium Of Vocational Trainers
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Uttar Pradesh Accident: Double-Decker Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns On Agra Highway; 10 Injured
Uttar Pradesh Accident: Double-Decker Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns On Agra Highway; 10 Injured

Former Prince Andrew is seen dressed casually in a white polo shirt and jeans, barefoot, and looking directly toward the camera. In the image, his hand appears to be resting on the woman’s torso. There also appears someone with a leg of a crossed on the animal print couch.

Read Also
Epstein Files: Filmmaker & Mother Of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Mentioned In Email
article-image

The photograph is part of a broader set of documents and materials released by the Justice Department, which officials have stressed reflect collected evidence and records rather than verified findings of guilt.

Former Prince Andrew has previously denied allegations related to Epstein and reached a civil settlement in 2022 with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse claims he has consistently rejected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Epstein Files: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Seen Crouching Over Woman On Floor; Disturbing Photos Go...
Epstein Files: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Seen Crouching Over Woman On Floor; Disturbing Photos Go...
SHOCKING! Epstein Files Claim Bill Gates Caught STD After Sex With 'Russian Girls', Tried To Hide It...
SHOCKING! Epstein Files Claim Bill Gates Caught STD After Sex With 'Russian Girls', Tried To Hide It...
Dallas Bridge Shooting: Video Shows Illegal Immigrants Blasting Guns On Crowded Highway
Dallas Bridge Shooting: Video Shows Illegal Immigrants Blasting Guns On Crowded Highway
Congo Tragedy: Over 200 Feared Dead After Coltan Mine Collapse In Rubaya; Video
Congo Tragedy: Over 200 Feared Dead After Coltan Mine Collapse In Rubaya; Video
Epstein Files: 2000 Videos Including Pornography, 180k Images Released As Justice Department Makes 3...
Epstein Files: 2000 Videos Including Pornography, 180k Images Released As Justice Department Makes 3...