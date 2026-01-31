Epstein Files: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Seen Crouching Over Woman On Floor; Disturbing Photos Go Viral

The US Justice Department on Friday released the final tranche of documents linked to disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, marking the most extensive disclosure related to the case to date.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the release includes more than three million pages of records, along with videos and images, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Among the materials now circulating online is an image widely shared, which appears to show Britain’s former Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in a compromising and unsettling pose with an unidentified woman.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The image shows a man identified as Prince Andrew crouched on all fours over a woman lying flat on the floor.

Former Prince Andrew is seen dressed casually in a white polo shirt and jeans, barefoot, and looking directly toward the camera. In the image, his hand appears to be resting on the woman’s torso. There also appears someone with a leg of a crossed on the animal print couch.

The photograph is part of a broader set of documents and materials released by the Justice Department, which officials have stressed reflect collected evidence and records rather than verified findings of guilt.

Former Prince Andrew has previously denied allegations related to Epstein and reached a civil settlement in 2022 with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse claims he has consistently rejected.