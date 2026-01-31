Epstein Files: Filmmaker & Mother Of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Mentioned In Email

Mira Nair / Zohran Mamdani |

The US Department of Justice on Friday released the new set of Epstein files. It reveals that acclaimed filmmaker and New York's Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, attended an afterparty at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's house in 2009. She has been mentioned in an email, which was sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on October 21, 2009. The email was sent right after Siegal attended the part for Nair's movie Amelia.

The email read, "Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc."

The email further mentioned about the reactions Nair's film got. "Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gen: at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department....very weird. Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month....Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg," the email read.

Mira Nair's Amelia starred Hilary Swank, Richard Gere, Ewan McGregor, Christopher Eccleston, and Joe Anderson. The film received negative reviews from the critics and failed to make a mark at the box office.

Who is Mira Nair?

Mira Nair is an Indian-American filmmaker who has been directing films for more than three decades. Nair's first film was Salaam Bombay (1988), which was nominated at Oscars, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Filmfare.

She later directed many popular films like Mississippi Masala, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, and others. Her last film as a director was, Queen of Katwe, which was released in 2016. While the movie received positive reviews, it was a failure at the box office.

In 2020, she directed TV show A Suitable Boy, which aired on BBC One, and was later released on Netflix. It starred Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles.