 Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji Starrer Takes An Ordinary Start, Collects ₹3.80 Crore
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji Starrer Takes An Ordinary Start, Collects ₹3.80 Crore

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 was released on January 30, 2026. The film on its first day has taken an ordinary start with a collection of approximately Rs. 3.80 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Mardaani 3 | YouTube

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 was one of the most-awaited sequels of 2026. After Border 2, all eyes were on the film, as it is one of the most successful franchises in Bollywood. However, the movie received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The advance booking of Mardaani 3 was strictly decent, and it has taken an ordinary opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 has collected approx. Rs. 3.80 crore at the box office on its first day. The third instalment of the franchise has taken an opening similar to what its previous movies had collected.

article-image

Mardaani Vs Mardaani 2 Vs Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

In 2014, Mardaani had collected Rs. 3.46 crore at the box office on its first day, and Mardaani 2 (2019) had taken an opening of Rs. 3.80 crore. And now, Mardaani 3 has also collected around Rs. 3.80 crore.

When a franchise movie releases, we expect that it will perform better than the previous film. However, when it comes to the opening of the Mardaani franchise movies, they have all been in the same range.

Mardaani's lifetime collection was Rs. 35.82, and Mardaani 2 had minted Rs. 47.35 crore. So, let's wait and watch whether Mardaani 3 will beat its previous two instalments at the box office or not.

article-image

Mardaani 3 Budget

What also worked in favour of Mardaani and Mardaani 2 was the budget. Reportedly, the 2014 release was made on a budget of Rs. 21 crore, and the budget of the 2019 release was Rs. 27 crore.

While the makers of Mardaani 3 has not officially revealed the budget of the film, some reports claim that it is mounted on a budget of Rs. 60-75 crore. So, even if we consider Rs. 60 crore as the budget, an opening of Rs. 3.80 crore is surely not up to the mark.

Well, Mardaani 3 has received mixed reviews, so let's wait and watch whether it will show a jump at the box office over the weekend or not.

