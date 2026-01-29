Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Supernatural Comedy Film Online?

Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date |

Sarvam Maya is a supernatural comedy film starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The film was released worldwide on 25 December 2025 in theatres, coinciding with Christmas. The movie received critical acclaim with praise for the performances, particularly of Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu. It has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Sarvam Maya: OTT streaming details

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "#SarvamMaya streaming from tomorrow only on JioHotstar ✨#SarvamMaya streaming from Jan 30 only on #JioHotstar." The film is directed and written by Akhil Sathyan. The film is produced by Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Akhil Sathyan Films and Firefly Films. Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music for the film.

Plot overview

Sarvam Maya revolves around a nonbelieving musician who goes back to his origins to earn money as a ceremonial priest. During a failed exorcism, he meets a Gen-Z ghost called "Delulu," and together they explore life, helping him achieve emotional resolution and self-confidence. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Nivin Pauly as Prabhendhu N. Namboothiri, Riya Shibu as Maya Mathew Manjooran, Aju Varghese as Roopesh Namboothiri, Janardhanan as Prahladan Namboothiri, Preity Mukhundhan as Saadhya, Raghunath Paleri as Neelakandan Namboothiri, Madhu Wariar as Deepankuran N. Namboothiri, Arun Ajikumar as Sreerag, Vineeth as Vinod Mathew Manjooran, and Methil Devika as Annie, among others.