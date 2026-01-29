 Govinda Travels In Aura Taxi In Uttar Pradesh With Bharat Sarkar Written On It; Netizens Call It His 'Downfall' - Watch Video
A video of Govinda has made it to social media, in which he is seen travelling in a Hyundai Aura taxi in Uttar Pradesh. The taxi has Bharat Sarkar written on it, and netizens are calling it his 'downfall', as the 90s superstar used to travel in expensive luxury cars.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Govinda ruled the silver screens with his movies in the 90s and early 2000s. However, for the past many years, we haven't seen him in a good film that left a mark. A video of the actor has made it to social media, in which he is seen sitting in a Hyundai Aura taxi, which belongs to Uttar Pradesh. The taxi has Bharat Sarkar written on it.

It is not yet known whether he went there for the shooting of a film or some other professional work, like attending an event. But, netizens are quite shocked to see him travelling in an Aura, as earlier he used to travel in expensive cars like Mercedes, Audi and BMW. They are calling it Govinda's 'downfall'.

A netizen tweeted, "इतने बड़े Star का इतना तगड़ा Downfall कैसे आ सकता है? गोविंदा कहीं जा रहे हैं और उन्हें Aura गाड़ी लेने आई है। ये बंदा कभी Mercedes, Audi और BMW से उतरता नहीं था और आज एक साधारण Aura टैक्सी में। गांवों और गलियों में परफॉर्मेंस से लेकर Aura तक (How could such a big star have such a drastic downfall? Govinda is going somewhere, and an Aura has come to pick him up. This guy never got off a Mercedes, Audi, or BMW, and today he's in a simple Aura taxi. From village and street performances to Aura)." Watch the video below...

