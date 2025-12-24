Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Says He's NOT Dating An Actress: 'She Doesn't Love Him, Only Wants His Money'

Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has spoken candidly about how 2025 treated her on both personal and professional fronts. While the year brought success and recognition for her professionally, Sunita admitted that it was emotionally challenging due to controversies surrounding her husband.

In a conversation with ETimes, Sunita opened up on the year and did not mince words while addressing rumours linked to Govinda. “I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl,” she said.

Dismissing the speculation, Sunita added, “I know that she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do such bad things. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money.”

Despite the turmoil in her personal life, Sunita said the year proved to be rewarding on the professional front. “On the other hand, I’m very happy that I started my YouTube in 2025, and I got success, and people are loving me a lot,” she shared.

Acknowledging criticism that comes her way, she added, “There are haters also, but still I love them. If they hate me, it’s their problem.”

Looking ahead, Sunita expressed hope for a more peaceful and fulfilling year in 2026. “I wish to change my life in 2026. I want Govinda to put an end to all these controversies, and I want a happy family in 2026. I hope it happens very soon,” she said.

She further spoke about what she believes should matter most to Govinda. “I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has a right to keep the fourth woman in their life. This is for every man in the world, including Govinda,” Sunita stated.

Calling for him to refocus on his career, she concluded, “I want Chi Chi to leave all his chamchas and focus on his work because even they are with him for money.”

Earlier, reports suggested that Govinda was allegedly having an affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress, which reportedly created tension between the two and led to their separation. However, the couple put all divorce rumours to rest when they hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations together at their Mumbai home earlier this year.