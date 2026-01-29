Lost On A Mountain In Main On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?

Lost On a Mountain In Main |

Lost on a Mountain in Maine is an adventure drama survival film which is directed by Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger. The film, which is based on Donn Fendler's popular book of the same name, premiered at the Maine International Film Festival on July 14, 2024. Then, it was released in theatres on November 1, 2024. The film received a good response from audiences and critics. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Lost on a Mountain in Maine: Theme

Lost On A Mountain In Maine is based on themes of survival, perseverance, and the strengthening of familial bonds, particularly the father-son relationship. The film is based on true story, and it also explores themes of overcoming fear, faith, the impact of the Great Depression, and the emotional journey from strained, distant relationships to reconciliation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Storyline

Lost on a Mountain in Maine is a real account of 12-year-old Donn Fendler, who becomes separated from his family during a tempest on Mount Katahdin in 1939. He endures nine days adrift in the frigid, harsh Maine wilderness without footwear or provisions, battling hunger, insects, and terror. Donn relies on his intelligence to endure by trailing a stream and ultimately reaches safety, having shed 16 pounds.

Cast and characters

The film features Luke David Blumm as Donn Fendler, Paul Sparks as Mr. Donald Fendler, Caitlin FitzGerald as Mrs. Ruth Fendler, Griffin Wallace Henkel as Ryan Fendler, Ethan Slater as Henry, Bates Wilder as Lead Ranger, and Mason Cufari as Tommy Fendler, among others. The film is written by Luke Paradise. It is produced by Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood, Dick Boyce, and Ryan B. Cook under the banner of Balboa Productions, Mom & Dad Productions, and Great Mountain.