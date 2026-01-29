 Lost On A Mountain In Main On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLost On A Mountain In Main On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?

Lost On A Mountain In Main On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?

Lost on a Mountain in Maine is a real account of 12-year-old Donn Fendler, who becomes separated from his family during a tempest on Mount Katahdin in 1939. He endures nine days adrift in the frigid, harsh Maine wilderness without footwear or provisions, battling hunger, insects, and terror.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Lost On a Mountain In Main |

Lost on a Mountain in Maine is an adventure drama survival film which is directed by Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger. The film, which is based on Donn Fendler's popular book of the same name, premiered at the Maine International Film Festival on July 14, 2024. Then, it was released in theatres on November 1, 2024. The film received a good response from audiences and critics. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Lost on a Mountain in Maine: Theme

Lost On A Mountain In Maine is based on themes of survival, perseverance, and the strengthening of familial bonds, particularly the father-son relationship. The film is based on true story, and it also explores themes of overcoming fear, faith, the impact of the Great Depression, and the emotional journey from strained, distant relationships to reconciliation.

Storyline

FPJ Shorts
Lost On A Mountain In Main On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?
Lost On A Mountain In Main On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?
Sabarimala Gold Theft: Scientific Tests Confirm Sanctum Panels Were Not Replaced
Sabarimala Gold Theft: Scientific Tests Confirm Sanctum Panels Were Not Replaced
Skipper Ltd Q3 Profit Jumps 46% YoY To ₹52.8 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹1,370.6 Crore
Skipper Ltd Q3 Profit Jumps 46% YoY To ₹52.8 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹1,370.6 Crore
India, EU Align 6G Research Priorities To Build Secure Future Networks
India, EU Align 6G Research Priorities To Build Secure Future Networks

Lost on a Mountain in Maine is a real account of 12-year-old Donn Fendler, who becomes separated from his family during a tempest on Mount Katahdin in 1939. He endures nine days adrift in the frigid, harsh Maine wilderness without footwear or provisions, battling hunger, insects, and terror. Donn relies on his intelligence to endure by trailing a stream and ultimately reaches safety, having shed 16 pounds.

Read Also
The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed- Here's To Know Everything About Vera Farmiga...
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Luke David Blumm as Donn Fendler, Paul Sparks as Mr. Donald Fendler, Caitlin FitzGerald as Mrs. Ruth Fendler, Griffin Wallace Henkel as Ryan Fendler, Ethan Slater as Henry, Bates Wilder as Lead Ranger, and Mason Cufari as Tommy Fendler, among others. The film is written by Luke Paradise. It is produced by Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood, Dick Boyce, and Ryan B. Cook under the banner of Balboa Productions, Mom & Dad Productions, and Great Mountain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lost On A Mountain In Main On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?
Lost On A Mountain In Main On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?
'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On...
'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On...
'Sat Outside Theatre For 3.5 Hours': Suniel Shetty Says He'll Watch Son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 Only...
'Sat Outside Theatre For 3.5 Hours': Suniel Shetty Says He'll Watch Son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 Only...
'Smashed Tailbone Into A Rock': Varun Dhawan Recalls 'Worst Injury' While Filming Border 2 Action...
'Smashed Tailbone Into A Rock': Varun Dhawan Recalls 'Worst Injury' While Filming Border 2 Action...
'Bimar Lag Raha': John Abraham Looks Unrecognisable After Weight Loss & New Hair Colour; Netizens...
'Bimar Lag Raha': John Abraham Looks Unrecognisable After Weight Loss & New Hair Colour; Netizens...