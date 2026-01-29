The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed- Here's To Know Everything About Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson's Most Acclaimed Horror Film

The Conjuring: Last Rites |

The Conjuring: Last Rites is one of the most acclaimed and anticipated horror films, and it is finally arriving to thrill your digital screens with a nerve-wrenching experience, as The Conjuring: Last Rites has now locked the OTT release date. Helmed by Michael Chaves, this movie revolves around a professed demonologist couple who embark on an investigation of the 1986 haunting of the Smurl family in Pennsylvania. Keep on reading to know more about the biggest and highest-grossing horror franchise in history.

The Conjuring: Last Rites- OTT streaming details

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from February 13, 2026. The audiences will be able to watch the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is based on themes of intense supernatural assault, demonic possession, and faith-based exorcism.

They’ve faced evil before. This time, it’s personal.#TheConjuringLastRites creeping into your screens this February on Friday the 13th in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on JioHotstar. pic.twitter.com/kgKH32Y8jK — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) January 26, 2026

What is The Conjuring: Last Rites all about?

The film centres around paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who decide to solve a case, one last time. The couple discovers the case of the Smurl family. Unaware of what's coming next, they help the Smurl family, who are terrorised by a demon attached to an antique mirror. However, things take an interesting turn when they find the entity is linked to a traumatic, early case from their own past. Will they be able to confront their own past and protect the family? Will they be able to solve the case one last time?

Is the Conjuring franchise based on a true story?

The Conjuring franchise is based on the real-life cases investigated by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Though adapted for cinema, the films are based on actual supernatural occurrences, such as the 1971 haunting of the Perron family (The Conjuring), the 1977 Enfield Poltergeist (The Conjuring 2), and several myths surrounding the Annabelle doll.