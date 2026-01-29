Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mona Singh's Crime Drama Series?

Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date |

The acclaimed mystery thriller drama, Kohrra, comes back with its latest season featuring Mona Singh in the lead role. With the huge success of its first season, which was released in July, the audience has high expectations for Kohrra Season 2, which is set to be released on Netflix, starting from February 11, 2026.

About Kohrra Season 2

Audiences will be able to watch the series in Hindi and Punjabi. The streaming giant shared the intriguing trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Kohrre se nikal kar aa raha hai ek naya case. And Inspectors Dhanwant & Garundi will be on duty 🔥Watch Kohrra: Season 2, out 11 February, only on Netflix."

Storyline

The series revolves around a police inspector named Dhanwant Kaur, whose husband has been missing for four days. Her life takes an even more dramatic turn when she is asked to lead a case of a woman named Pooja who is found dead in her brother's barn. As Dhanwant tries to discover the reason behind her murder, things turn out to be more and more complicated. Will she be able to solve the case and find her husband?

Mona Singh talks about her character in the series

Mona Singh, who’ll be joining the cast as Dhanwant Kaur, shares, “Stepping into the world of Kohrra was both exciting and daunting because of how thoughtfully it is written. Dhanwant is a woman of few words, but immense resolve. She’s navigating loss, responsibility, and the constant need to prove herself — often without saying much at all. It’s a role that demanded restraint, and I’m grateful to Sudip sir and the team for trusting me with it.I look forward to audiences experiencing her journey within the larger, quietly intense world of Kohrra.”

Barun Sobti expresses her excitement for Season 2

Barun Sobti, reprising the role of Amarpal Garundi, shares, “Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh, but in a world like Kohrra, the past never quite lets go. The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi’s own journey. He’s more introspective, more guarded, and constantly negotiating with his own choices. Season 2 pushed me as an actor in new ways, and I’m excited for viewers to return to this world and experience how the story unfolds.”