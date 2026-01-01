Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Popular Series Online?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 |

Netflix's popular period drama Bridgeton is scheduled to come back with Season 4 Part 1, and viewers are excitedly anticipating for its premiere. The series stars stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in the lead roles. The series is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling Regency romance novels, following the Bridgerton siblings' search for love in London's high society. Bridgeton Season 4 Part 1 is set to be released on OTT in January 2026.

Bridgeton Season 4 Part 1: Streaming details

Bridgeton is a romantic web series which is created by Chris Van Dusen. The series is based on themes of love and romance within the high-stakes world of Regency-era London's social season, focusing on marriage, family, and societal expectations. Bridgeton Season 4 will be released in two parts , Part 1 is set to be released on Netflix, starting from January 29, 2026.

True love wears no mask. Bridgerton Season 4: Part 1 arrives January 29, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/k0wWRpkz3Q — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 25, 2025

Plot

The Bridgerton series is a historical drama set in Regency-era London, centering on the eight tightly bonded Bridgerton siblings as they explore high society while seeking love and joy. A key feature of the series is the unidentified gossip writer, Lady Whistledown, who reveals the ton's dramas and hidden truths.

Cast and characters

The series features Adjoa Andoh as Agatha, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ben Miller as Archibald, Simone Ashley as Kathani, Rupert Young as Jack and Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, among others. The series is produced by Sarada McDermott, Sarah Dollard, Holden Chang, Betsy Beers, Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, and Julie Anne Robinson under the banner of Sarada McDermott, Holden Chang, and Sarah Dollard.