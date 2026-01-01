 Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Popular Series Online?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBridgerton Season 4 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Popular Series Online?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Popular Series Online?

The Bridgerton series is a historical drama set in Regency-era London, centering on the eight tightly bonded Bridgerton siblings as they explore high society while seeking love and joy. A key feature of the series is the unidentified gossip writer, Lady Whistledown, who reveals the ton's dramas and hidden truths.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 |

Netflix's popular period drama Bridgeton is scheduled to come back with Season 4 Part 1, and viewers are excitedly anticipating for its premiere. The series stars stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in the lead roles. The series is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling Regency romance novels, following the Bridgerton siblings' search for love in London's high society. Bridgeton Season 4 Part 1 is set to be released on OTT in January 2026.

Bridgeton Season 4 Part 1: Streaming details

Bridgeton is a romantic web series which is created by Chris Van Dusen. The series is based on themes of love and romance within the high-stakes world of Regency-era London's social season, focusing on marriage, family, and societal expectations. Bridgeton Season 4 will be released in two parts , Part 1 is set to be released on Netflix, starting from January 29, 2026.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
'1st Bullet Train To Run On 15th August, 2027': Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares BIG Update On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
'1st Bullet Train To Run On 15th August, 2027': Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares BIG Update On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Review: Plays Safe With Nostalgia & Nerves
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Review: Plays Safe With Nostalgia & Nerves
India & Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Installations And Civil Prisoners, 1st Such Development Since Operation Sindoor - Details
India & Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Installations And Civil Prisoners, 1st Such Development Since Operation Sindoor - Details
Why Does 'Weight Loss Resolution' Taken In New Year Always Fail? Here's How You Can Fix It
Why Does 'Weight Loss Resolution' Taken In New Year Always Fail? Here's How You Can Fix It

The Bridgerton series is a historical drama set in Regency-era London, centering on the eight tightly bonded Bridgerton siblings as they explore high society while seeking love and joy. A key feature of the series is the unidentified gossip writer, Lady Whistledown, who reveals the ton's dramas and hidden truths.

Read Also
Vidya Balan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Versatile Actress On OTT Platforms
article-image

Cast and characters

The series features Adjoa Andoh as Agatha, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ben Miller as Archibald, Simone Ashley as Kathani, Rupert Young as Jack and Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, among others. The series is produced by Sarada McDermott, Sarah Dollard, Holden Chang, Betsy Beers, Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, and Julie Anne Robinson under the banner of Sarada McDermott, Holden Chang, and Sarah Dollard.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Review: Plays Safe With Nostalgia & Nerves

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Review: Plays Safe With Nostalgia & Nerves

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 Review: No Stranger Way to Say Goodbye

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 Review: No Stranger Way to Say Goodbye

Stranger Things 5: How 7-Hour Makeup, VFX & CGI Mastery Transforms Jamie Campbell Bower Into Vecna;...

Stranger Things 5: How 7-Hour Makeup, VFX & CGI Mastery Transforms Jamie Campbell Bower Into Vecna;...

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Popular Series Online?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Popular Series Online?

Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before...

Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before...