Vidya Balan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Versatile Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 01, 2026
Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, known for her powerful performances. The actress turned 46 on Thursday, January 1, 2026.
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her best films available on OTT platforms.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological horror comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. In the film, Vidya Balan plays Avni, who is possessed by Manjulika's spirit. It is available on Netflix, JioHotstar, and YouTube.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani is a musical romantic drama film in which she plays the role of Vasudha, a traditional, hardworking florist and single mother trapped in an abusive marriage. What happens when she falls in love with a wealthy man? It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Parineeta is a musical romantic film adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name. In the film, the actress plays the role of a singer who falls in love with her childhood friend. However, her life turns upside down when a new man enters her life. It is available on YouTube and Prime Video.
The Dirty Picture is another film that you can add to your bucket list. The film is based on the life of actress Silk Smitha. In the film, she plays the role of an aspiring actor. It is available on Prime Video.
Begum Jaan is a period drama film in which the actress plays the role of the fiery and tough madam (owner) of a brothel during India's Partition in 1947. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Kahaani is a thriller film in which Vidya Balan plays the role of a pregnant woman who embarks on a journey to find her missing husband. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!