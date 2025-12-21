Twinkle Khanna Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 21, 2025
Actor-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna will turn 52 on Monday, December 29, 2025. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Baadshah is an action comedy film in which Twinkle Khanna played the role of Seema Malhotra, who falls in love with a private detective named Raj Babulal (Shah Rukh Khan). It is available on YouTube
Joru Ka Gulam is a comedy film which was released in 2000. In the film Twinkle Khanna plays the role of Durga Pitamber, who refuses to be disciplined and married. It is available on YouTube
Jodi No.1 is a comedy film which is directed by David Dhawan. Twinkle Khanna played the role of Tina who falls in love with a con man, Verru (Govinda). It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
International Khiladi is an action drama film in which she played the role of a reporter, Payal. It is available on YouTube
Zulmi is an action drama film which was released in 1999. Twinkle Khanna played the role of Komal Dutt. In the film She falls in love with her bodyguard (Akshay Kumar), who saves her from an attack. The film is available on JioHotstar and YouTube.
Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai is a romantic film which was released in 1998. In the film, she played the role of Komal Sinha, who falls in love with Sooraj Dhanrajgir (Salman Khan). It is available on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Mela was released in 2000. In the film, Twinkle Khanna played the role of Roopa Singh who vows to confront and destroy Gujjar. It is available on YouTube
