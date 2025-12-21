Salman Khan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of 'Bhaijaan' On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 21, 2025
Bollywood's one of the most loved stars, Salman Khan, who is also called the 'Bhaijaan of Bollywood,' will turn 60 on Saturday. December 27. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them online:
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a comedy-drama film which was released in 2015. In the film, Salman Khan plays the role of a Hindu Brahmin, Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, who decides to help a young Pakistani girl who is stranded in India. It is available on JioHotstar
Disney+ Hotstar
Dabangg is an action comedy film in which the actor plays Inspector Chulbul Pandey. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Tere Naam is a romantic drama film which was directed by Satish Kaushik. In the film, he plays the role of jobless rowdy Radhe Mohan, who falls in love with Nirjara Bharadwaj, played by Bhumika Chawla. It is available on JioHotstar
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is a romantic comedy film which was released in 2004. Salman Khan plays the role of a hot-headed lifeguard manager in Goa, Sameer Malhotra, in the film. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Ek Tha Tiger is another film by the actor which was released in theatres on August 15, 2012. In the film, the actor plays the role of a RAW agent named Tiger, who goes undercover to spy on Anwar Kidwai. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Andaz Apna Apna is an action comedy film that was released in 1994. In the film, the actor portrays the role of the daydreamer named Prem Bhopali. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is a musical romantic drama film in which Salman Khan plays the role of the orphan named Prem, who falls in love with Nisha Choudhury, played by Madhuri Dixit. It is available on Netflix, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video
Thanks For Reading!