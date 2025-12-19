Anil Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | December 19, 2025
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actors and has appeared in over 100 films. He will turn 69 on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Mr India is a superhero film in which the actor played the role of Arun Verma, who discovers a watch that grants him the power of invisibility. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Ram Lakhan is another film by the actor, which was released in 1989. In the film, the actor played the role of sub-inspector Lakhan Pratap Singh. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Pukar is an action thriller film which was released in 2000. Anil Kapoor received the National Film Award for the film in the category of Best Actor. It is available on ZEE5 and YouTube
Judaai is a romantic drama film in which the actor played the role of an engineer named Raj Verma. It is available on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Welcome is another film that you should add to your watchlist. In the film, he played the role of a goon, Majnu Bhai. It is available on JioHotstar, MXPlayer, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Nayak: The Real Hero is a political drama film in which Anil Kapoor played the role of a TV reporter named Sivaji Rao, who becomes CM of Maharashtra for one day. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Tezaab is an action romantic film in which he played the role of a goon, Mahesh Deshmukh. It is available on Prime Video and YouTube
