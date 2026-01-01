Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 1: Armaan Takes Up Meher's Case

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 1: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Armaan meeting Mr. Mittal regarding the case of his daughter. Impressed by Mr. Mittal’s generosity, Armaan considers taking up the case but requests to meet his daughter first.

Meanwhile, Tanya informs Abhira about Armaan’s case, and she wonders if she knows Meher Mittal’s name. She recalls that Meher was also once nominated for the same award that she won.

When Armaan meets Meher, she confesses to having killed someone. He asks her to explain the circumstances, and she reveals that the victim was her driver of five years. She had helped him and his family, but he tried to take advantage of her when he found her alone. Meher explains that she never intended to kill him, but she felt she had no other choice. After hearing her story, Armaan agrees to take the case.

Elsewhere, Abhira encounters a little girl crying because she wants the same Christmas tree that Maira had picked. Moved by the child’s belief that the tree will help reunite her with her father, Abhira decides to buy it for her.

Meanwhile, two goons arrive and try to trouble Abhira, but she quickly overpowers them with a rod. After dealing with them, she teaches Maira an important lesson on how to stand up to such villains in life.

Back at home, Abhira finds the Poddar family decorating the house for Christmas. She learns that Kiara and Abir are aware of the firm’s troubles and are willing to offer their savings and jewelry to help. When Abhira hesitates to accept their contribution, Kiara urges her to use it to help her father.

The episode ends with a promo showing the Poddar family celebrating Christmas, while Armaan is seen worrying about the case and the money.