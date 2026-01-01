 Country Singer-Songwriter Zach Bryan Marries Samantha Leonard, Shares Photos
The post was shared a day after the 'Something in the Orange' performer shared a photo on Instagram of him and friends in formal wear with a caption that suggested a bachelor's party

Updated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
article-image

Zach Bryan is officially married. Shortly after a video of the country star with Samantha Leonard stepping into a 'Just Married' car went viral, Bryan confirmed the news with a special Instagram post, according to People.

Taking to his social media handle, Bryan offered a first glimpse from his wedding, with a photo of himself and his bride. In the black-and-white picture, the singer-songwriter could be seen holding Leonard as she wears a strapless white gown with a feather-trimmed hem.

"Tougher than the rest," he wrote in the caption, referencing Bruce Springsteen's love song with the same name, which is a part of Boss' 1987 album 'Tunnel of Love'.

He also included a video from what appeared to be the couple's wedding celebrations.

The post was shared a day after the 'Something in the Orange' performer shared a photo on Instagram of him and friends in formal wear with a caption that suggested a bachelor's party.

"Tonight's the night, let's live it up. I got my money, let's spend it up (I feel). Go out and smash it, like, "Oh my God!" Jump off that sofa, let's kick it off (I feel)," he captioned the post.

The wedding update comes at a time when Samantha Leonard was recently seen sporting a diamond ring on her left hand in a video, where she lit a firework. Bryan posted the same on his Instagram stories.

The couple was first linked in July 2025, after Leonard posted a photo of themselves attending Spain's 'Running of the Bulls' on Instagram. They were also spotted vacationing together.

Zach Bryan was previously married to Rose Madden from 2020 to 2021. He also dated Deb Peifer (2022-2023), BFFs podcast host Brianna LaPaglia (2023-2024), and Hannah Duncan for a few months in early 2025, as per People.

