Mystery Woman Hugging Vijay Deverakonda In New Year Photo Dump Is Rashmika Mandanna? Netizens React

A mystery woman spotted hugging actor Vijay Deverakonda from behind in his New Year photo dump has set social media abuzz, with netizens convinced that it is none other than his girlfriend, actress Rashmika Mandanna. The two actors have been making headlines for months amid reports that they got engaged a few months ago and are set to tie the knot in February 2026.

Speculation around them intensified after Rashmika recently shared a photo dump from her ongoing vacation in Rome. Posting a series of pictures and videos featuring herself and her girlfriends, the actor captioned the post, "Rome so far." While Vijay did not feature directly in the pictures, fans were quick to spot subtle clues suggesting his presence.

Eagle-eyed followers pointed to a reflection of a man in Rashmika’s sunglasses in one of the slides. Another noticed Vijay’s brother and commented, “VD’s brother 😌,” further fuelling speculation that the Deverakonda family was vacationing together.

All doubts were seemingly put to rest on New Year’s Eve when Vijay took to Instagram to share his own set of pictures from Rome, confirming that he was indeed in the same city as Rashmika to ring in 2026. Alongside scenic visuals, the actor wrote, “Happy new year my darling loves ❤️ May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you. 🤗❤️.”

However, it was two particular photos from Vijay’s post that grabbed maximum attention. In the images, fans believe Rashmika can be seen hiding behind the actor, with one picture seemingly showing a woman hugging him from behind. “V seen last pic VD back side Rashmika was hide 😂,” remarked a netizen, while another wrote, “See the 6th slide…. Rashmika back hug Vijay 😍.” Another fan gushed, “We all saw her 😭😭❤️❤️.”

While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially addressed the speculation, their Rome vacation and New Year posts have once again reignited buzz around their relationship.

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding

If media reports are to be believed, the actors are set to tie the knot soon. The couple got engaged in October at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family. However, the duo has not shared any photos from their engagement yet. That said, the engagement rings spotted on them have confirmed the news. Earlier, Vijay's team had confirmed that the couple is indeed engaged and will tie the knot in 2026.

It has been revealed that the duo will tie the knot on February 26. The date holds added significance as it falls in the month of Valentine's, making it all the more special.

According to Hindustan Times, "Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance."

Further, the report stated that the couple plans to host a reception for their friends from the film industry once they return to Hyderabad.