 'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On Border 2 - Watch Video
'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On Border 2 - Watch Video

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, has done fantastic business at the box office. On Thursday, Sunny took to X (Twitter) to share a video and thanked the audience.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Sunny Deol | X (Twitter)

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, did fantastic business at the box office over the four-day extended weekend, and even on weekdays, it is performing well. On Thursday, Sunny took to X (Twitter) to share a video in which he thanked the audience for showing so much love for the film.

He tweeted, "Meri, aapki , Hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye , aap sab ko bohot ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 (sic)." Watch the video below...

In the video, Sunny says, "Aawaz kaha tak gayi... Aapke dilon tak. Aapko meri border bahot pasand aayi, thank you very much. Love you all."

Sunny's performance in the film is the highlight of the movie. Even at the age of 68, the actor has done action effortlessly, and of course, his roaring voice still gives us goosebumps.

The Anurag Singh's directorial on its sixth day collected Rs. 13 crore, taking the total to Rs. 213 crore. While there was a huge drop on Wednesday, the film is already in a safe zone, as reportedly Border 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. So, it has already surpassed its budget.

The movie is on its way to becoming a hit at the box office. But let's wait and watch what the film's lifetime collection will be.

Will the movie enter the Rs. 300 crore club?

There's no big film releasing until February 13, 2026 (O' Romeo). So, Border has a huge window of more than two weeks to collect at the box office.

This coming Friday, Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 is slated to release. But the target audience of the film is very different, so it might not affect Border 2.

