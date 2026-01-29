 'You Are A Real Hero!': King Director Siddharth Anand Reacts To Viral Video Of Pizza Delivery Boy Being Mocked By His Female Friend - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'You Are A Real Hero!': King Director Siddharth Anand Reacts To Viral Video Of Pizza Delivery Boy Being Mocked By His Female Friend - Watch

'You Are A Real Hero!': King Director Siddharth Anand Reacts To Viral Video Of Pizza Delivery Boy Being Mocked By His Female Friend - Watch

A video has gone viral on social media in which a female is seen mocking her friend for working as a pizza delivery boy. King director Siddharth Anand reacted to the video, and praised the guy. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

A video has gone viral on social media, in which a female is seen mocking her friend who is working as a pizza delivery boy. Many netizens have reacted to the video, and it also grabbed the attention of filmmaker Siddharth Anand. On X, he reacted to the video and praised the delivery boy.

Siddharth wrote, "He’s a hero! Whoever you are. You’re a real hero!! You’re working hard! You’re working honestly. Earning for yourself. Not being a burden on anyone. No work is less. Or more. True hero. You have my respect (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Pizza Delivery Boy Viral Video

In the video, which has gone viral, the female is recording her friend, and she says, "Yeh mera friend hai, jo humko mila hai. Yeh humko padhne ka bahot motivation bhejta tha aur ab yeh 30 saal ka hogaya hai, aur aaj yeh Domino's wala ban chuka hai (This is my friend, whom I have met today. He used to motivate us to study, and now he's 30 years old, and today he is working as a Domino's (delivery) boy)."

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Centre Responds To CM Devendra Fadnavis, Civil Aviation Ministry Assures Time-Bound & Transparent Investigation
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Centre Responds To CM Devendra Fadnavis, Civil Aviation Ministry Assures Time-Bound & Transparent Investigation
Govinda Travels In Aura Taxi In Uttar Pradesh With Bharat Sarkar Written On It; Netizens Call It His 'Downfall' - Watch Video
Govinda Travels In Aura Taxi In Uttar Pradesh With Bharat Sarkar Written On It; Netizens Call It His 'Downfall' - Watch Video
ICC T20 WC 2026: PCB Dismisses India Match Boycott Rumours As Pakistan Departs For Colombo On Feb 2
ICC T20 WC 2026: PCB Dismisses India Match Boycott Rumours As Pakistan Departs For Colombo On Feb 2
Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 6-Hour Water Supply Disruption On January 30 For Pipeline Repairs; Check Affected Areas
Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 6-Hour Water Supply Disruption On January 30 For Pipeline Repairs; Check Affected Areas

She further asks him, "Kaise feel kar rahe ho Domino's wale banke. Bahot achcha hai na? Kanyaien mil gayi? (How are you feeling after becoming a Domino's (delivery) guy? It's great, isn't it? Did you get the girls?)."

Throughout the video, the guy is seen smiling, and then the girl says that she will send everyone his video, so he just smiles and holds his hands.

Netizens React To The Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "When we meet our classmates even those who were with us for a very short time we never ask what you are doing. We are just happy to see each other and exchange pleasantries (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Big difference. Boy working hard to fulfill his family's needs while this girl is laughing while being jobless and enjoying his dad's money. Boys do sacrifice for family thats it (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Siddharth Anand's Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is currently busy with the shooting of King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, and others.

A couple of days ago, it was announced that King will release during the Christmas weekend this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govinda Travels In Aura Taxi In Uttar Pradesh With Bharat Sarkar Written On It; Netizens Call It His...
Govinda Travels In Aura Taxi In Uttar Pradesh With Bharat Sarkar Written On It; Netizens Call It His...
'You Are A Real Hero!': King Director Siddharth Anand Reacts To Viral Video Of Pizza Delivery Boy...
'You Are A Real Hero!': King Director Siddharth Anand Reacts To Viral Video Of Pizza Delivery Boy...
Lost On A Mountain In Maine On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?
Lost On A Mountain In Maine On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Survival Drama Film?
'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On...
'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On...
'Sat Outside Theatre For 3.5 Hours': Suniel Shetty Says He'll Watch Son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 Only...
'Sat Outside Theatre For 3.5 Hours': Suniel Shetty Says He'll Watch Son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 Only...