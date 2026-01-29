'You Are A Real Hero!': King Director Siddharth Anand Reacts To Viral Video Of Pizza Delivery Boy Being Mocked By His Female Friend - Watch

A video has gone viral on social media, in which a female is seen mocking her friend who is working as a pizza delivery boy. Many netizens have reacted to the video, and it also grabbed the attention of filmmaker Siddharth Anand. On X, he reacted to the video and praised the delivery boy.

Siddharth wrote, "He’s a hero! Whoever you are. You’re a real hero!! You’re working hard! You’re working honestly. Earning for yourself. Not being a burden on anyone. No work is less. Or more. True hero. You have my respect (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

He’s a hero! Whoever you are. You’re a real hero!! You’re working hard! You’re working honestly. Earning for yourself. Not being a burden on anyone. No work is less. Or more. True hero. You have my respect 🫡 — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 29, 2026

Pizza Delivery Boy Viral Video

In the video, which has gone viral, the female is recording her friend, and she says, "Yeh mera friend hai, jo humko mila hai. Yeh humko padhne ka bahot motivation bhejta tha aur ab yeh 30 saal ka hogaya hai, aur aaj yeh Domino's wala ban chuka hai (This is my friend, whom I have met today. He used to motivate us to study, and now he's 30 years old, and today he is working as a Domino's (delivery) boy)."

She further asks him, "Kaise feel kar rahe ho Domino's wale banke. Bahot achcha hai na? Kanyaien mil gayi? (How are you feeling after becoming a Domino's (delivery) guy? It's great, isn't it? Did you get the girls?)."

Throughout the video, the guy is seen smiling, and then the girl says that she will send everyone his video, so he just smiles and holds his hands.

Netizens React To The Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "When we meet our classmates even those who were with us for a very short time we never ask what you are doing. We are just happy to see each other and exchange pleasantries (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Big difference. Boy working hard to fulfill his family's needs while this girl is laughing while being jobless and enjoying his dad's money. Boys do sacrifice for family thats it (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Siddharth Anand's Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is currently busy with the shooting of King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, and others.

A couple of days ago, it was announced that King will release during the Christmas weekend this year.