 Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark

Border 2 registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.78 per cent on Wednesday. While the numbers witnessed the expected mid-week drop after a massive extended weekend, Border 2 remains firmly in a strong position, backed by solid word of mouth and consistent footfalls in mass belts

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
article-image

Border 2 has continued its strong run at the Indian box office, comfortably crossing the coveted Rs 200 crore milestone within its first week. Directed by Anurag Singh, the patriotic action drama earned an estimated Rs 13 crore (India net) on Day 6 (Wednesday, January 28) across all languages, taking its total collection to approximately Rs 213 crore, as per a Sacnilk report.

According to early estimates, the film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.78 per cent on Wednesday. While the numbers witnessed the expected mid-week drop after a massive extended weekend, Border 2 remains firmly in a strong position, backed by solid word of mouth and consistent footfalls in mass belts.

Read Also
'Saare Emotions Ki Vaat...': Border 2 BTS Video Of Ahan Shetty Shooting In Swimming Pool Goes Viral;...
article-image

The film opened to an impressive Rs 30 crore on Day 1 (Friday), setting the tone for a blockbuster run. Collections jumped on Saturday with Rs 36.5 crore, followed by a massive surge on Sunday, when the film minted Rs 54.5 crore, driven by the Republic Day weekend. Monday turned out to be a major surprise, as Border 2 collected Rs 59 crore, benefiting from the holiday, despite relatively lower occupancy percentages.

However, like most big-ticket releases, the film saw a sharp drop post-holiday. Day 5 (Tuesday) brought in around Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore on Day 6, which is still considered a healthy weekday figure for a film at this stage.

FPJ Shorts
India's Defence Technology Sector Hits Record $247 Million Funding In 2025, Cumulative Total Reaches $711 Million
India's Defence Technology Sector Hits Record $247 Million Funding In 2025, Cumulative Total Reaches $711 Million
Colombia Plane Crash Near Venezuelan Border Kills All 15 On Board, Including Lawmaker & Election Candidate; Video
Colombia Plane Crash Near Venezuelan Border Kills All 15 On Board, Including Lawmaker & Election Candidate; Video
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Annual Fest Begins With A Grand Opening Ceremony & Vibrant Day 1 Events
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Annual Fest Begins With A Grand Opening Ceremony & Vibrant Day 1 Events
Maruti Suzuki To Reassess Sustainable Demand Post-GST Euphoria In 3 Months, Welcomes India-EU FTA For Global Exports
Maruti Suzuki To Reassess Sustainable Demand Post-GST Euphoria In 3 Months, Welcomes India-EU FTA For Global Exports

Here’s a quick look at Border 2’s box office journey so far:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 30 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 36.5 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 54.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 59 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 20 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 13 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 213 crore

Read Also
'Paise Bhi Nahi The...': Border 2 Actor Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Had No Money To Watch Part 1 In...
article-image

Produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. With no major releases immediately threatening its run, the film is expected to continue adding to its tally in the coming days.

Also, amid the success of Border 2, the makers have also announced Border 3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Interview: 'Read History And Form Your Own Perception,' Says Freedom At Midnight Season 2 Actor...
FPJ Interview: 'Read History And Form Your Own Perception,' Says Freedom At Midnight Season 2 Actor...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 28: Gautam Accuses Tulsi Of Choosing Karan...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 28: Gautam Accuses Tulsi Of Choosing Karan...
FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh In Bengaluru For Mimicking Daiva Scene From Rishab Shetty's Kantara...
FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh In Bengaluru For Mimicking Daiva Scene From Rishab Shetty's Kantara...
'I Am Pregnant': Rubina Dilaik Shares Joyful News Two Years After Welcoming Twin Daughters With...
'I Am Pregnant': Rubina Dilaik Shares Joyful News Two Years After Welcoming Twin Daughters With...
Ashutosh Rana On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: 'We Want To Deliver The Best, Not Work...
Ashutosh Rana On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: 'We Want To Deliver The Best, Not Work...