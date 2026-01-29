Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark

Border 2 has continued its strong run at the Indian box office, comfortably crossing the coveted Rs 200 crore milestone within its first week. Directed by Anurag Singh, the patriotic action drama earned an estimated Rs 13 crore (India net) on Day 6 (Wednesday, January 28) across all languages, taking its total collection to approximately Rs 213 crore, as per a Sacnilk report.

According to early estimates, the film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.78 per cent on Wednesday. While the numbers witnessed the expected mid-week drop after a massive extended weekend, Border 2 remains firmly in a strong position, backed by solid word of mouth and consistent footfalls in mass belts.

The film opened to an impressive Rs 30 crore on Day 1 (Friday), setting the tone for a blockbuster run. Collections jumped on Saturday with Rs 36.5 crore, followed by a massive surge on Sunday, when the film minted Rs 54.5 crore, driven by the Republic Day weekend. Monday turned out to be a major surprise, as Border 2 collected Rs 59 crore, benefiting from the holiday, despite relatively lower occupancy percentages.

However, like most big-ticket releases, the film saw a sharp drop post-holiday. Day 5 (Tuesday) brought in around Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore on Day 6, which is still considered a healthy weekday figure for a film at this stage.

Here’s a quick look at Border 2’s box office journey so far:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 30 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 36.5 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 54.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 59 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 20 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 13 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 213 crore

Produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. With no major releases immediately threatening its run, the film is expected to continue adding to its tally in the coming days.

Also, amid the success of Border 2, the makers have also announced Border 3.