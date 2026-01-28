'Saare Emotions Ki Vaat...': Border 2 BTS Video Of Ahan Shetty Shooting In Swimming Pool Goes Viral; Netizens React Hilariously - Watch

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is performing very well at the box office. The movie has received positive reviews from critics, and the audience is also loving it. People are getting emotional while watching the movie, and now, a behind-the-scene video of the film has made it to social media, in which Ahan is seen shooting for a scene in a swimming pool.

The video is shared by an Instagram user named Tamim Film BTS, who seems to be a part of the Border 2 crew. Watch the video below...

Netizens Hilariously React To Border 2 BTS Video

Well, netizens have hilariously reacted to the BTS video. A netizen commented, "Mne Kabi ni Socha Tha Dushman Swimming Pool Mai Attack Kre ge (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Are ase video mt dalo sare emotions ki vaat lg jati h plzzz (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Aisa mat karo sare emotion khatm Ho jaenge (sic)." Check out the comments below...

The Instagram user has also shared more BTS videos of Border 2. Watch the videos below...

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Border 2 collected around Rs. 19.50 crore on Tuesday, taking the five-day total to Rs. 196.50 crore. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 150-200 crore. So, if we consider Rs. 200 crore as a budget, Border 2 will surpass its budget with Wednesday's collection.

Border 2 Reviews

Border 2 has received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars, and wrote, "Border 2 is an emotional film that gives a perfect tribute to our soldiers from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. So, you should watch it! Please carry a lot of tissues, you will need them!"