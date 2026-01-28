Video: Dhanush's Sons Linga & Yatra Protect Him From Crowd As They Seek Blessings At Tirupati

Actor-producer Dhanush was spotted seeking blessings at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Wednesday (January 28), accompanied by his sons Linga and Yatra. The visit grabbed attention after a video surfaced online showing the trio surrounded by fans, many of whom were eager to capture selfies with the star.

The clip has since gone viral across social media platforms. In one of the videos, Linga and Yatra are seen protecting Dhanush from the crowd as they made their way out of the temple.

Take a look at the video here:

Spiritual recharge mode ON! #Dhanush sir along with his two little blessings offering darshan at Tirumala Temple today. Pure love & devotion #Tirupati #D55 @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/yFl2NPqygE — Chowdrey (@Chowdrey_Pro) January 28, 2026

Dhanush's visit comes amid reports that he is set to tie the knot with actress Mrunal Thakur. For those unversed, a few days back, it was reported that they were planning to marry on February 14 in a private ceremony.

However, the speculation has been denied by sources close to the Tamil star, calling the reports “fake and baseless.” The report became a major talking point across the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, given the popularity of both actors and their guarded approach to personal matters.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dhanush has a packed slate of upcoming projects, with one of the most anticipated being the period thriller Kara. The film is helmed by Vignesh Raja.

Set in the 1990s, the film revolves around a young man named Karasaami and promises an emotionally driven narrative layered with mystery and suspense. The makers recently unveiled a striking poster featuring Dhanush in an intense avatar, accompanied by the tagline, “Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive.”

Earlier, a still from the sets had also caught fans’ attention, showing the actor speaking from an STD booth, hinting at the film’s period setting. At the time, the project was tentatively titled #D54.

Kara stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead and boasts an ensemble cast that includes K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in key roles.