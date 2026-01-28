FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh In Bengaluru For Mimicking Daiva Scene From Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 At IFFI Goa 2025

Ranveer Singh |

Actor Ranveer Singh, riding the success of Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025 and grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in just three weeks to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, has landed in controversy once again.

At the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28th, he faced backlash for mimicking a scene from Kantara Chapter 1, specifically the iconic Chaundi sequence, a sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi, performed in front of the film's lead actor, Rishab Shetty.

FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh In Bengaluru Over Kantara Mimicry

According to a report by NDTV, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. The complaint was lodged by Prashanth Methal (46), a Bengaluru-based advocate. The case has been registered under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

'Ranveer Singh Made Derogatory Remarks'

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that Ranveer made derogatory remarks and performed a mocking stage act that demeaned revered elements of the Daiva tradition.

The FIR further stated that the complainant came across a video of Singh's performance on December 2, 2025, while scrolling through Instagram at the Karnataka State Billiards Association in Bengaluru. The video was reportedly shared by an account named Brief Chaat.

Ranveer Singh's Apology Over Kantara Act Mimicry

Following the backlash, Ranveer apologised for hurting sentiments. Taking to social media on December 2, the 40-year-old actor wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

Work Front

Ranveer will next be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, 2026, where it will clash at the box office with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.