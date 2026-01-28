Ashutosh Rana On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: 'We Want To Deliver The Best, Not Work Half-Heartedly'- EXCLUSIVE

Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Padukone |

Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour work shift last year sparked an intense debate within the Hindi film industry. While several actors and technicians came out in her support, calling it a much-needed step towards a healthier work culture, many filmmakers questioned its practicality. Reports also suggested that the actor allegedly lost out on two big projects because she refused to compromise on her eight-hour shift condition, making the discussion even more polarising.

Now, veteran actor Ashutosh Rana has weighed in on the issue. In an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, the actor strongly backed the eight-hour work formula, stating that creativity, performance quality, and integrity suffer when artists are pushed beyond their physical and mental limits.

Explaining why he firmly believes creative work should not exceed eight hours, Rana said, “I believe that creative work should not be done beyond eight hours. If you want the best of the best, you must understand this. Eight hours is a good amount of time; work can be completed in eight hours. If your pre-production is strong, if you are sorted, and if you have clarity about what you are going to shoot, then believe me - you can create magic in eight hours.”

Talking about how stretching work hours affects performance, the actor stressed that energy is a finite resource. “If you stretch beyond eight hours, it affects the quality of your work. This is entirely a game of energy and strength. Not everyone has the capacity to work for twenty hours and then rejuvenate in the remaining four hours. Stretching for a day or two is fine sometimes, but if stretching becomes a habit, then you must accept that it will affect your delivery. I am a strong believer in the idea that the eight-hour time slot should be mastered.”

Emphasising the importance of preparation, the actor said long working hours are often a result of poor planning rather than necessity. “Discussions about the script, scene blocking, and planning should happen in the office. Not that once you reach the set you say, ‘Okay, let’s do this - this scene wasn’t there, so let’s modify it like this.’ If the captain of the ship is clear, then believe me, there will be no need to work beyond eight hours.”

Rana highlighted the importance of recovery - emotionally, mentally, and physically. “Even if someone is a hardcore fitness enthusiast and you tell them, ‘You work out for three hours daily, now do it for ten hours,’ they won’t be able to do it. That is why it is said that if you have a seven-day workout routine, work out for four days and give your body rest for three days. Emotional recovery, mental recovery, and physical recovery are all important.”

The actor also praised his wife, actor & filmmaker Renuka Shahane's strict yet highly efficient work ethic, calling her one of the most organised professionals he has worked with. “Renuka ji has also made films. I have rarely seen someone as organised as her - both in writing and direction. If she said her shift was from ten to six, then ten o’clock did not mean ‘ready with makeup’, it meant you arrive on set at ten. And if pack-up was at six, you could schedule meetings at six-fifteen. She is that punctual.”

Rana concluded by stating that fixed working hours are not about lack of commitment, but about honesty towards the work. “We don’t want to cheat you. You don’t cheat us when it comes to money or roles, so why should I cheat you during delivery by working half-heartedly or with half energy? I want to work wholeheartedly. And to be able to work wholeheartedly, a recovery period is absolutely essential.”