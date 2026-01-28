Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 28: Gautam Accuses Tulsi Of Choosing Karan Over Him, Questions About Ansh

The episode opens with an overwhelmed Pari expressing her fear of losing the case against Ranvijay, while questioning her brother Gautam’s behaviour. Outside the courtroom, a visibly furious Tulsi confronts Gautam, accusing him of humiliating her sister Pari in front of everyone and telling him that what he did was wrong. Gautam, however, turns the tables and questions Tulsi, pointing out that she has always known where Karan lives but never seemed to know, or care, where he lives.

He admits that he did not answer her calls, but adds that had Karan been in trouble, she would have searched for him across the entire country, even New York. Gautam bitterly remarks that Karan has always been her favourite.

Shobha questions Gautam's behaviour, reminding him that Pari is his sister. Sarcastically, Gautam repeats the word 'sister,' saying Pari never called him or thought about him. He then Gautam questions whether Tulsi ever thought that he might be in trouble, pointing out that despite his silence, she never once checked if he was alive or dead.

In a shocking revelation, Gautam announces that his wife Damini has left him and that his children have also walked away, leaving him completely alone. He admits that he needed his parents and the Virani family and even thought of returning, calling Tulsi for support. However, he says he stopped himself after realising that Tulsi's love for Karan has continued across generations.

Gautam recalls learning that Baa transferred the family property to Karan's son Parth, making him feel that he had nothing of his own. He clarifies that it was never about money, but about being treated as family, especially as the elder son, who is usually given responsibility and respect. Instead, he says, he was forgotten. Gautam adds that while Pari received her streedhan, he was left with nothing.

Mihir intervenes and assures Gautam of his love, promising to give him everything he needs. Gautam counters by pointing out that he is aware that Tulsi no longer lives with Mihir at Shanti Niketan. He then accuses his parents of crossing the line by portraying Karan as the elder son while reducing him to the younger one.

He reminds Tulsi that Karan is not her biological son, revealing that Karan is Mihir and Mandira's child, conceived when Mihir cheated on Tulsi. He further questions Tulsi about Ansh, accusing her of shooting him.

Declaring that he no longer has any relationship with Mihir or Tulsi, Gautam says he has been living only for himself for years. A heartbroken Tulsi is left speechless as Gautam walks away and drives off.

Later, Gautam is seen at home, drinking alcohol and breaking down as he recalls his moments with Tulsi. Overcome with emotion, he declares that this time there will be justice and that Gautam will finally have the upper hand.

The next day in court, Hemant urges the judge to grant Pari and Ranvijay a divorce, citing allegations of domestic abuse.