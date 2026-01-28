'I Got Bored...': Arijit Singh Says There Are 'Several' Reasons Behind Retiring From Playback Singing

File photo of Arijit Singh |

Singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement as a playback singer after a 15-year-long career in the music industry. On Tuesday, the singer shared a note on social media stating that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist. However, Arijit clarified that he will complete his pending commitments, and fans can still expect a few releases in 2026.

Arijit Singh Says There Are 'Several' Reasons Behind Retiring

While fans were left confused about the sudden reason behind such a dramatic decision, Arijit, in a post on his private X (formerly Twitter) account, explained that he gets 'bored' quickly and now wishes to explore other forms of music to live.

He wrote, "There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, thats why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live."

Check it out:

Arijit further wrote, "Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation."

Recently, Singh lent his voice to Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo song Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The and Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan track Maatrubhumi.

Arijit Singh has won two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer: for Binte Dil from Padmaavat (2018) and Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.