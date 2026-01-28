'I Am Pregnant': Rubina Dilaik Shares Joyful News Two Years After Welcoming Twin Daughters With Husband Abhinav Shukla- VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik |

Television actress Rubina Dilaik surprised fans by sharing joyful news on her social media, revealing that she is pregnant. The actress is already a parent to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, whom she welcomed on November 27, 2023, with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik Announces Pregnancy

On Wednesday, January 28, the actress took to her Instagram story, dressed in a printed saree, where she was heard saying, "I am pregnant." However, the announcement seemed unusual, as the actress had shared a post on her Instagram feed, tagging Abhinav, during her first pregnancy.

Check out the video:

Rubina Dilaik's Announcement Left Fans Confused

Soon after the actress shared the news on her Instagram story, fans were confused, with some assuming it was part of an advertisement or an upcoming shoot. An official confirmation regarding Rubina's pregnancy is still awaited.

Rubina Dilaik Says People Compare Skin Tone Of Her Twin Daughters

In 2025, Rubina revealed that people around her often draw comparisons between the skin complexion of her baby girls. While discussing beauty standards in her latest vlog, Rubina shared, "My one baby is little dusky, the other one is fair... and people come and compare, which is so bad. But I always tell them that my daughter is beautiful, forget fair or dusky. And I tell them, never bring this comparison in my home."

She also shared how she turns a deaf ear to the tips and home remedies shared by relatives. "Sometimes, even our family members and relatives advise that we should try applying dal paste or besan to lighten her complexion, but I tell them to not even think about it. My daughters are very beautiful."

Rubina and Abhinav revealed the faces of their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa for the first time ever, on the occasion of Navratri 2024

The two announced pregnancy in 2023 on social media with the caption, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 21, 2018.