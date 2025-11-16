Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla WIN Pati Patni Aur Panga; Defeat Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee

Television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have emerged as the winners of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, being crowned the Sarvagun Sampann jodi, the ultimate champions. Throughout the show, the couples tested their chemistry and compatibility through various games, with Rubina and Abhinav emerging as the most loved and compatible jodi.

Rubina and Abhinav defeated Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.

On winning the show, Rubina and Abhinav said, "Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we’re far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it's the result of all the love we’ve received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun. If there’s one thing we hope our journey reminds people of, it’s this: Love is not about being flawless. It is about choosing each other over everything else, even on the days it feels hardest."