 The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Opens BIG, Mints ₹54 Crore Despite Disappointing Reviews
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Opens BIG, Mints ₹54 Crore Despite Disappointing Reviews

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Opens BIG, Mints ₹54 Crore Despite Disappointing Reviews

Prabhas' The Raja Saab opened strong at the box office, earning Rs 54.15 crore on Day 1. Despite criticism over dialogues and VFX, the film collected Rs 38.5 crore in Telugu and Rs 6.15 crore in Hindi. However, its opening is lower than Prabhas' recent releases like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Telugu actor Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab hit theatres on Friday, January 9, 2026, releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab, the film received a negative response from a section of the audience, with some criticising its dialogues and VFX and calling it a 'cringe fest' and a 'disaster.' Despite this, The Raja Saab witnessed a big opening at the box office on its first day.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned Rs 54.4 crore. In Telugu, The Raja Saab collected Rs 38.5 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 6.15 crore in Hindi, Rs 0.4 crore in Tamil, and Rs 0.1 crore each in Kannada and Malayalam. Overall, the Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 45 crore at the box office on Day 1. Taking collections from special screenings into account, the film’s total opening-day earnings stand at Rs 54.15 crore.

Read Also
Viral Screenshot Shows The Raja Saab Makers Offering X User ₹14,000 To 'Delete' Film's Negative...
article-image

The Raja Saab performed very well in the Telugu states on its opening day, recording strong occupancy rates across shows. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 50.92%, followed by 50.82% in the afternoon, 57.70% in the evening, and a peak of 69.20% during night shows.

FPJ Shorts
Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation Inferno After Husband's Arrest; Video
Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation Inferno After Husband's Arrest; Video
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 9% Early, End 2% Lower Despite Government AGR Dues Relief
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 9% Early, End 2% Lower Despite Government AGR Dues Relief
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches To Yellow Look For Haldi
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches To Yellow Look For Haldi
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 10, 2026: Cool Morning Brings Brief Relief, But City’s Air Turns Unhealthy As Pollution Persists; Overall AQI At 205
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 10, 2026: Cool Morning Brings Brief Relief, But City’s Air Turns Unhealthy As Pollution Persists; Overall AQI At 205

The Raja Saab Day 1 Figures Lower Than Prabhas' Previous Releases

The Raja Saab's opening figures are lower than Prabhas' previous releases, such as Salaar (Rs 90 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 95 crore). Even Adipurush had opened at Rs 86 crore before witnessing a sharp decline at the box office. Most of Prabhas' post-Baahubali releases have underperformed.

Prabhas Fee For The Raja Saab

Reports have revealed the salaries of the film’s star-studded cast, with Prabhas reportedly taking a reduced fee of around Rs 100 crore. As per reports, the actor usually charges close to Rs 150 crore per film.

However, in the case of The Raja Saab, he is believed to have accepted Rs 100 crore. This move is being seen as a gesture to support the makers in investing more in the film’s larger-than-life sets and visual effects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...

'Shame On Them': Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening,...

'Shame On Them': Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening,...

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Opens BIG, Mints ₹54 Crore Despite...

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Opens BIG, Mints ₹54 Crore Despite...

Kriti Sanon Dances To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Sister Nupur's Sangeet Ceremony In Bedazzling Lehenga –...

Kriti Sanon Dances To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Sister Nupur's Sangeet Ceremony In Bedazzling Lehenga –...

Tamil Nadu News: Madras HC Division Bench Stays Order Directing U/A Certificate For Vijay’s Jana...

Tamil Nadu News: Madras HC Division Bench Stays Order Directing U/A Certificate For Vijay’s Jana...