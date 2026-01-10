The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Opens BIG, Mints ₹54 Crore Despite Disappointing Reviews

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Telugu actor Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab hit theatres on Friday, January 9, 2026, releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab, the film received a negative response from a section of the audience, with some criticising its dialogues and VFX and calling it a 'cringe fest' and a 'disaster.' Despite this, The Raja Saab witnessed a big opening at the box office on its first day.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned Rs 54.4 crore. In Telugu, The Raja Saab collected Rs 38.5 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 6.15 crore in Hindi, Rs 0.4 crore in Tamil, and Rs 0.1 crore each in Kannada and Malayalam. Overall, the Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 45 crore at the box office on Day 1. Taking collections from special screenings into account, the film’s total opening-day earnings stand at Rs 54.15 crore.

The Raja Saab performed very well in the Telugu states on its opening day, recording strong occupancy rates across shows. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 50.92%, followed by 50.82% in the afternoon, 57.70% in the evening, and a peak of 69.20% during night shows.

The Raja Saab Day 1 Figures Lower Than Prabhas' Previous Releases

The Raja Saab's opening figures are lower than Prabhas' previous releases, such as Salaar (Rs 90 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 95 crore). Even Adipurush had opened at Rs 86 crore before witnessing a sharp decline at the box office. Most of Prabhas' post-Baahubali releases have underperformed.

Prabhas Fee For The Raja Saab

Reports have revealed the salaries of the film’s star-studded cast, with Prabhas reportedly taking a reduced fee of around Rs 100 crore. As per reports, the actor usually charges close to Rs 150 crore per film.

However, in the case of The Raja Saab, he is believed to have accepted Rs 100 crore. This move is being seen as a gesture to support the makers in investing more in the film’s larger-than-life sets and visual effects.