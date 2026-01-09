 Viral Screenshot Shows The Raja Saab Makers Offering X User ₹14,000 To 'Delete' Film's Negative Review—Here's The Truth
After calling Prabhas' The Raja Saab 'pathetic,' X user @BS__unfiltered claimed the makers offered him Rs 14,000 to remove the review. Posting a screenshot, he wrote, "What the hell mannnnn!!!! They are offering me money to delete this!!! Nahi hoga delete." Some users alleged the image was AI-generated and intended to malign the film's team.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
article-image

Telugu actor Prabhas' new film, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, has finally hit theaters today, January 9. While most netizens have praised the movie, a few gave disappointing reviews. Among them, an X user who goes by @BS__unfiltered called the film 'pathetic' and said his time was 'wasted' watching it.

User Claims Rs 14k Offered To Delete The Raja Saab Negative Review

Hours after watching the film, the same X user shared a screenshot on his handle claiming that The Raja Saab makers were allegedly offering him Rs 14,000 to delete the negative review and post a positive one instead, citing the impact it was having on the film. Sharing the screenshot, he wrote, "What the hell mannnnn!!!! They are offering me money to delete this!!! Nahi hoga delete #TheRajaSaab #Prabhas."

Check it out:

article-image

Netizens React

While it is not clear whether the screenshot is genuine, netizens quickly claimed in the comments that it was AI-generated and intended to malign the makers. A user commented, "Hi Bro, almost your edited pic and movie review seemed real but you got caught red handed bhai." Another joked, "Who will give u 14k to delete the post?"

The Raja Saab Cast

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

The Raja Saab was released on January 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab is set to perform well at the box office and is expected to earn Rs 4.52 crore net in India on its first day across all languages.

