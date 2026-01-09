Video: Chaos Outside Hyderabad Theatre As Prabhas Fans Climb Walls, Bang Entry Gates For The Raja Saab Early Morning Screening

Photo Via X

Prabhas fans had been eagerly awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film The Raja Saab, which finally hit theatres on Friday, January 9. The actor was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in 2024. Excited to watch him on the big screen, fans mobbed theatres for early morning shows of The Raja Saab. Several videos have since gone viral on social media, showing hundreds of fans celebrating the film's release.

Prabhas Fans Create Chaos Outside Hyderabad Theatre

One of the viral videos shows a massive crowd outside a Hyderabad theatre, where fans were seen gathering in large numbers, holding posters and dancing. While some fans repeatedly banged on the cinema’s entry gatesm which were shut due to the early morning shows, others attempted to force their way inside.

Soon after the gates were opened, fans rushed into the theatre, with some even climbing the walls to get in quickly to watch their favourite star on the big screen.

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan postponed, The Raja Saab has secured a solo Sankranthi release, giving the horror-comedy a strong chance to perform well and emerge as a solid box office hit.

However, Prabhas' film will still face competition, as Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi is set to release on Saturday, January 10.

Prabhas Fee For The Raja Saab

Reports have revealed the salaries of the film’s star-studded cast, with Prabhas reportedly taking a reduced fee of around Rs 100 crore. As per reports, the actor usually charges close to Rs 150 crore per film.

However, in the case of The Raja Saab, he is believed to have accepted Rs 100 crore. This move is being seen as a gesture to support the makers in investing more in the film’s larger-than-life sets and visual effects.

About The Raja Saab

The film stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

The Raja Saab was released on January 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.