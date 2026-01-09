Splitsvilla 16 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Three Men Get The Most Hearts & A Golden Chance; Paisa Villa Twist Ahead

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 1 | MTV

Splitsvilla 16 kicked off with its much-awaited first episode on January 9, airing at 7 PM on MTV India, setting the tone for a season full of romance and drama. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, Episode 1 introduced the lineup of single men and women who will compete for love and survival in the villa. Let us further take a look at what happened towards the end of Episode 1:

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 1 Ending Explained

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 1 ends with three single boys receiving the maximum number of hearts from the women. The men who secured the most hearts were Himanshu, Yogesh, and Tayne, making them safe from elimination.

n the next episode, one of these three men will get the opportunity to go in front of the Oracle along with his partner. However, they can only pair up with women who gave their hearts to them.

As the singles enter the villa, the men and women are seen chasing each other in a rush to form connections and couple up. The episode concludes with a voiceover that says, "Love is in the air in Pyaar Villa aur ho rahi hai nayi connection ki shuruwat, lekin Splitsvillan ko nahi hai pata ki ek aur villa bhi hai (sic)." It is then revealed that the second villa is called "Paisa Villa," hosted by Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma.

So far, only 16 contestants have been introduced on the show. In the upcoming episode, viewers will be introduced to 16 new contestants, adding a fresh twist to the season.

Splitsvilla 16 airs new episodes every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV India. Viewers who prefer digital streaming can also watch the episodes on Jio Hotstar. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the reality show promises romance, drama, and unexpected twists with every new episode.