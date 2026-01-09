Splitsvilla 16 Full Contestants List: Meet Single Men & Women Of Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra's Show, Photos & Names Inside

Splitsvilla 16 kicked off on Friday, January 9, 2025, at 7 PM on MTV India. Ever since the show was announced, fans have been eager to know which contestants would be part of the new season. Now that the first episode has aired, curiosity around the single men and women participating has only grown. Here’s the complete list of contestants featured on the show:
Splitsvilla 16 Contestants
Single Women
Akanksha Choudhary- Jaipur
Akanksha calls herself a hopeless romantic person who never had a boyfriend. She wishes to win the hearts with her cuteness.
Sadhaaf Shankar- Afghanistan
Sadhaaf Shankar is from Afghanistan but calls herself 'Dil se Indian' as she has been living in the country since 10 years.
Anjali- Bangalore
Anjali is from Bangalore who is half Tamil and half German. She is a model, actor and fitness enthusiast.
Soundharya Shetty- Mangalore
Soundharya is a dancer who is from Mangalore.
Anisha Shinde- Mumbai
Anisha loves gossip and she is dubbed the Ananya Panday of Splitsvilla.
Diksha Pawar- Gurgaon
Diksha is a content creator and actor. She wishes to find the true love and doesn't want to play dirty in the show.
Suzzane
Suzzane brings ‘Love me or hate me, you can’t ignore me’ energy in the villa.
Simran
Simran calls herself an entertainment ki dukaan.
Single Men
Sorab Bedi- Gurgaon
Sorab Bedi is an actor, model and singer.
Anuj Sharma- Haryana
Anuj Sharma is from Haryana and calls herself the favourite of girls.
Tanye- South Africa
Tanye is a professional fighter from South Africa. He claims to have dated two Splitsvillan in the past.
Yogesh Rawat- Bangalore
Yogesh Rawat is an influencer and actor.
Chakshdeep- Ghaziabad
Chakshdeep is a Punjabi who is looking for love in the show.
Splitsvilla 16 new episodes will be airing three days a week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MTV India and Jio Hotstar.