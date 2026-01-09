Splitsvilla 16 Full Contestants List: Meet Single Men & Women Of Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra's Show, Photos & Names Inside

Splitsvilla 16 Full Contestants |

Splitsvilla 16 kicked off on Friday, January 9, 2025, at 7 PM on MTV India. Ever since the show was announced, fans have been eager to know which contestants would be part of the new season. Now that the first episode has aired, curiosity around the single men and women participating has only grown. Here’s the complete list of contestants featured on the show:

Splitsvilla 16 Contestants

Single Women

Akanksha Choudhary- Jaipur

Akanksha calls herself a hopeless romantic person who never had a boyfriend. She wishes to win the hearts with her cuteness.

Sadhaaf Shankar- Afghanistan

Sadhaaf Shankar is from Afghanistan but calls herself 'Dil se Indian' as she has been living in the country since 10 years.

Anjali- Bangalore

Anjali is from Bangalore who is half Tamil and half German. She is a model, actor and fitness enthusiast.

Soundharya Shetty- Mangalore

Soundharya is a dancer who is from Mangalore.

Anisha Shinde- Mumbai

Anisha loves gossip and she is dubbed the Ananya Panday of Splitsvilla.

Diksha Pawar- Gurgaon

Diksha is a content creator and actor. She wishes to find the true love and doesn't want to play dirty in the show.

Suzzane

Suzzane brings ‘Love me or hate me, you can’t ignore me’ energy in the villa.

Simran

Simran calls herself an entertainment ki dukaan.

Single Men

Sorab Bedi- Gurgaon

Sorab Bedi is an actor, model and singer.

Anuj Sharma- Haryana

Anuj Sharma is from Haryana and calls herself the favourite of girls.

Tanye- South Africa

Tanye is a professional fighter from South Africa. He claims to have dated two Splitsvillan in the past.

Yogesh Rawat- Bangalore

Yogesh Rawat is an influencer and actor.

Chakshdeep- Ghaziabad

Chakshdeep is a Punjabi who is looking for love in the show.

Splitsvilla 16 new episodes will be airing three days a week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MTV India and Jio Hotstar.