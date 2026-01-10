Anupamaa Written Update, January 10: Gautam & Motiba Try Creating Chaos At Ansh & Prarthana, But Peace Prevails

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 10: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Prarthana apologising to Ansh, saying that her family does not know how to speak respectfully to their in-laws. While Anupama is enjoying the godh-bharai ceremony, some people arrive at Pruvichaya Chawl to demolish the houses. However, they cleverly conduct a fake inspection and claim that they have come to the wrong place.

As both the Kothari and Shah families perform the aarti, Mita takes Pari aside and tells her that she will design the clothes for Raja’s wedding. Soon after, Motiba enters and lashes out at Anupama and her family, accusing them of having no shame. When Motiba starts speaking ill of Ishani, Pakhi intervenes and asks her to speak respectfully about her daughter.

Trying to prevent a scene, Anupama urges everyone to focus on Prarthana’s godh-bharai instead of creating unnecessary drama. Just as the ceremony is about to begin, Motiba asks Gautam to sit beside Prarthana, claiming that he is the real father of the unborn child. Anupama immediately pulls the chair away, causing Gautam to fall, and throws water on his face, saying that this is the most respectful thing she could have done. This leaves Gautam furious. He then vows to snatch the child if they refuse to hand the baby over to him.

When Parag asks Motiba not to create a scene, she instead asks him to make Anupama and Prarthana understand that the unborn child belongs to the Kothari family. Despite the tension, all the rituals continue with smiles on everyone’s faces. However, Motiba continues taunting Anupama for not gifting gold to the couple. Parag steps in and asks Motiba not to interfere, stating that Anupama has an answer for everything.

The episode ends with everyone applying tilak to Prarthana and Ansh. Prerna, who is also present at the function, feels emotional, thinking that everything has come to an end. However, Prem and Anupama assure her that this is just the beginning.

The promo shows Gautam presenting a gift to Ansh and Prarthana. The gift contains legal documents stating that Prarthana can live anywhere after the baby is born, but the child will continue to live in the Kothari house. Later, Motiba is seen forcing Prarthana to leave with her, but Anupama stops her, declaring that she is taking her daughter-in-law to her own house. This prompts Parag to draw a clear line, announcing that anyone who chooses to side with Anupama can do so, but will thereafter have no connection with the Kothari house.