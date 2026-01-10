Did You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?

Yesha Sagar | YouTube / Instagram

The Women's Premier League (WPL) started on Friday, January 9, 2026. While the matches are expected to become the talk of the town, one person, who has grabbed everyone's attention, and that is the WPL anchor, Yesha Sagar. Her pictures and videos are going viral, and people are keen to know more about her.

Well, did you know that before becoming a sports presenter, Yesha featured in many Punjabi and Hindi music videos? While Yesha's Instagram bio reads, 'Sports Presenter | Broadcaster', her IMDb page has 'Canadian model, actress and fitness influencer' written in it.

Reportedly, Yesha started working in Punjabi music videos in 2017. She has teamed up with many Punjabi singers and music composers like Wally Sandhu, Dilpreet Dhillon, and others.

In 2024, she also featured in a song with Tony Kakkar titled Afghani Afeem Hai. Her hot avatar in the track had grabbed everyone's attention.

Last year, Yesha also featured in a song alongside Kapil Sharma in a song titled Guilt, which was released on the Sharma's YouTube channel. The song was composed by Dr. Zeus, and apart from starring in it, the track was also sung by Sharma. Watch the video below...

Who Is Yesha Sagar?

According to IMDb, Yesha was born and brought up in Punjab. In 2015, she went to Toronto, Canada, for further studies. Yesha got her first music video while she was in school, and later, she featured in various songs.

On Instagram, she has 1.2 million followers. But, we are sure that the way she is going viral, soon she will get more followes.

Talking about WPL, the matches will be taking place till February 5, 2026.