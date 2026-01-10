 Did You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?

Did You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?

WPL 2026 anchor Yesha Sagar has become the talk of the town. Her pictures and videos have gone viral, and people are keen to know more about her. But, did you know that before turning a sports presenter, Yesha featured in many music videos?

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Yesha Sagar | YouTube / Instagram

The Women's Premier League (WPL) started on Friday, January 9, 2026. While the matches are expected to become the talk of the town, one person, who has grabbed everyone's attention, and that is the WPL anchor, Yesha Sagar. Her pictures and videos are going viral, and people are keen to know more about her.

Well, did you know that before becoming a sports presenter, Yesha featured in many Punjabi and Hindi music videos? While Yesha's Instagram bio reads, 'Sports Presenter | Broadcaster', her IMDb page has 'Canadian model, actress and fitness influencer' written in it.

Read Also
Who Is Yesha Sagar? Hot Pics Of WPL 2026 Mystery Anchor Go Viral As Fans Get Curious To Know About...
article-image

Reportedly, Yesha started working in Punjabi music videos in 2017. She has teamed up with many Punjabi singers and music composers like Wally Sandhu, Dilpreet Dhillon, and others.

In 2024, she also featured in a song with Tony Kakkar titled Afghani Afeem Hai. Her hot avatar in the track had grabbed everyone's attention.

FPJ Shorts
'Trust Me Bro Campaign': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP-Shiv Sena For Not Releasing Manifesto Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Elections 2026
'Trust Me Bro Campaign': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP-Shiv Sena For Not Releasing Manifesto Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Elections 2026
Gujarat Giants Edge UP Warriorz By 10 Runs In Explosive WPL 2026 Opening Match At DY Patil
Gujarat Giants Edge UP Warriorz By 10 Runs In Explosive WPL 2026 Opening Match At DY Patil
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 10, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Lucky Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 10, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Lucky Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Resident Groups Submit Memorandum On Local Issues To Candidates
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Resident Groups Submit Memorandum On Local Issues To Candidates

Last year, Yesha also featured in a song alongside Kapil Sharma in a song titled Guilt, which was released on the Sharma's YouTube channel. The song was composed by Dr. Zeus, and apart from starring in it, the track was also sung by Sharma. Watch the video below...

Read Also
Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Re-Release CANCELLED? Here's Why
article-image

Who Is Yesha Sagar?

According to IMDb, Yesha was born and brought up in Punjab. In 2015, she went to Toronto, Canada, for further studies. Yesha got her first music video while she was in school, and later, she featured in various songs.

On Instagram, she has 1.2 million followers. But, we are sure that the way she is going viral, soon she will get more followes.

Talking about WPL, the matches will be taking place till February 5, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?

Did You Know Viral WPL 2026 Anchor Yesha Sagar Has Featured In Many Punjabi & Hindi Music Videos?

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After An Average Start, Prabhas Starrer...

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After An Average Start, Prabhas Starrer...

'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans...

'Never In My Wildest Dreams...': Farida Jalal Mouthing Word Ch***ya In O Romeo Teaser Leaves Fans...

The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan...

The 50 Contestants: Kim Sharma, Karan Mehra's Ex Nisha Rawal, & Others Approached For Farah Khan...

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...