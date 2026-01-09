 Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Re-Release CANCELLED? Here's Why
Kapil Sharma-starrer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will not return to theatres as planned, with makers cancelling its re-release scheduled for January 9. The decision was reportedly taken after the film failed to secure the promised 500 screens and was offered only 200–250 screens with odd show timings, leaving producers dissatisfied with the release plan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Re-Release Cancelled | Photo Via YouTube

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to his 2015 comedy of the same name, was earlier released in theatres on December 12. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film stars Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Govardhan Asrani, Vipin Sharma, among others.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Re-Release Cancelled

However, the film failed to perform well at the box office upon its December release due to stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which hit screens on December 5. Subsequently, the makers decided to re-release the film to give audiences another chance to enjoy it, and it was scheduled to return to theatres this Friday, January 9. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the re-release has now been cancelled.

'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Were Able To Secure Only Around 200-250 Films'

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Star Studio18, the studio partner and distributor of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, had assured of releasing the film in 500 screens in its second run. But they were able to secure only around 200-250 screens. Also, most of the shows were at odd times. Venus, the producers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, were not satisfied with such a release. As a result, a decision was taken on the evening of Thursday, January 8, to not re-release the film at all."

The source further added that Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which originally released on December 12, was withdrawn from cinemas as films like Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash dominated the showcases. The production house Venus felt that their film was not getting sufficient screens and therefore decided to plan a re-release at a more favourable time.

However, even after the holdover releases slowed down, the film failed to secure the number of screens the makers had demanded, which is why they ultimately decided to take this drastic step.

However, it remains unclear whether the makers will decide to choose another release date in the future.

