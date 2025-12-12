Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Ending Explained: Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Makes A Guest Appearance? Know What Happens In Last Scene

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 | Venus Movies

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 stars Kapil Sharma in the lead role as a man juggling three wives while preaching that all religions are equal. The film keeps the comedy tone intact, showing Kapil hilariously hiding his identity from his wives. But did you know the sequel ends with a surprising twist?

The film features a special appearance by Kapil’s real-life wife, Ginni Chatrath. The big twist reveals that Ginni is actually Kapil's fifth wife in the movie. Curious about who the fourth wife is? We won’t reveal that part, watch the film in theatres to find out how the story unfolds. For now, enjoy this teaser of the final scene.

In the climax, Kapil's mother informs him at the hospital that he has a fifth wife. She explains that he was married as a child because a priest had predicted he might never get married later in life. Kapil's character is then introduced to Ginni, and the movie ends on this unexpected reveal.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 X Review

After watching the movie, a few fans took to X to write their review for the film. One tweeted, "Two star for my side.. #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2Review kyu banate aysi story par movie Kapil Sharma Deserve better role like Gray shade. Comedy role enough for him. Hope in future #KapilSharma Do our best It's one time watch this movie. It's Family entertainment (sic)." Another wrote, "Kapil Sharma may be good in the comedy show he does but in films a big zero...and you are comparing with Dhurandhaar which is Rocking allover (sic)."

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is currently available to watch in the theaters near you. As per OTT Play's report, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is expected to release on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.