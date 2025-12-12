'It's Not A Big Deal For Us': Rishabh Jaiswal & Shreya Kalra Address 'Cheating' & 'Breakup' Rumours, Call Out Online Trolls

Shreya & Rishabh | Instagram

There have been rumours circulating online about whether influencer Shreya Kalra cheated on her boyfriend and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rishabh Jaiswal. These rumours started when Shreya posted a video where she is seen sitting on her friend's shoulder at Tyla's concert. As she uploaded the video, a user commented, "What if Rishab will do the same??? Bro that’s not at all cool friendship!!! (sic)"

Others began speculating about Shreya allegedly cheating. However, the couple have not responded directly to the allegations and rumours. Removing the video from her feed, she wrote in her story, "It's honestly crazy how quick some of you are to judge a woman without knowing a single fact. You see a 5-second clip and suddenly you think you have the right to question my character, abuse me, and create entire stories about my life? (sic)"

Shreya Kalra | Instagram

She further clarified to all those spreading rumours that the person she filmed the video with, Vivek, is like a "brother" to her. She then asked people, "Since when are women not allowed to have friendships or bonds outside their relationship?"

Shreya's boyfriend Rishabh also took to his Instagram story, saying, "Guys, this is a personal matter and honestly, it's getting blown out of proportion (sic)." He further called out trolls for "shaming woman without knowing the truth." Rishabh made it clear that his girlfriend Shreya is someone he "will never doubt" as she always makes him feel "secure and respected."

Rishabh Jaiswal | Instagram

Shreya and Rishabh are both influencers who live in Mumbai. They even have a dedicated page featuring moments and snippets of their relationship. Shreya has a whopping 1.4 Million followers while Rishabh boats 492K followers.