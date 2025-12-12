Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 12: Abir Decides To Choose Neither Kiara Nor Her Baby

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 12: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Friday) begins with Abhira asking Armaan to scold her for believing she brought Abir into the house. Instead, Armaan hugs her to comfort her.

Meanwhile, Manisha lashes out at her daughter Kiara, accusing her of breaking the family over one mistake. However, Kiara insists that her sister-in-law is not responsible for bringing Abir into the house. Refusing to believe her, Manisha and her husband continue shouting, blaming Kiara’s unborn child for being an "evil eye" on the family. Overwhelmed, Kiara decides to leave the house.

When Tanya tries to stop her, Krish intervenes, saying that if Kiara's parents don't care about her, Tanya shouldn't either.

Elsewhere, Krish appears to be hiding something from Tanya, but he diverts her suspicion by reminding her that she hid her pregnancy from him.

After much searching, Armaan and Abhira find Kiara and try to convince her to return home. Kiara continues to blame herself and admits that she is not marrying Abir because of her family, feeling unsure about what she truly wants. After much persuasion, she finally agrees to return to the Poddar house.

Manisha breaks down, asking the family to find Kiara. Armaan and Abhira bring her home, and Manisha is relieved to see her daughter safe. Soon after, Abir arrives and apologises to Abhira for the trouble he caused.

Kiara agrees to talk to Abir but only in front of the entire family. She presents him with two options: marry her and agree to an abortion, or let her keep the baby but refuse to accept either her or the child. She tells Abir to choose between her and the baby, as she is not ready for motherhood. Abir chooses neither Kiara nor the baby, saying he would regret either decision.

The episode ends with Abir asking the family to keep Kiara and her baby safe as he leaves the house. The promo shows Abhira and Armaan planning to reunite Kiara and Abir, unaware that Manisha is ready to ruin their plan.