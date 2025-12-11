 TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline
Anupamaa continues to dominate the TRP charts, retaining the top spot in Week 48, followed closely by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has slipped to the 10th position, while shows like Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan and Laughter Chefs Season 3 are slowly gaining attention.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
TRP Week 48 | Instagram

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has officially released the Week 48 TRP ratings for television soaps. Anupamaa has once again retained the top spot on the TRP chart for the week. Star Plus's show continues to dominate the TRP charts week after week, consistently holding the top spot without fail. Its engaging storyline, strong performances, and relatable characters have struck a chord with viewers across the country. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 secured the No. 2 position this week and has consistently remained in the top three of the TRP charts for several weeks.

article-image

The newly launched daily soap Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan has gradually garnered significant attention and now holds the No. 3 position. Udne Ki Asha secured the No. 4 spot in Week 48, followed by Tum Se Tum Tak at No. 5.

Vasudha, which was in the 7th position last week, climbed up to No. 6 this week. The next positions were occupied by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Udne Ki Asha, according to GossipsTv.

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs Season 3 has slowly started gaining traction, grabbing the No. 9 position on the TRP chart. The 10th spot was taken by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which slipped further down the rankings this week.

TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline
Laughter Chefs Season 3 is gearing up for its much-anticipated finale, which is expected to air in the coming weeks. As the show approaches its conclusion, viewership is steadily increasing. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a significant drop in its TRP ratings in recent weeks, slipping further down the charts. Once a consistent performer in the top ranks, the show is now struggling to maintain its previous momentum.

