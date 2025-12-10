Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan Sees A Significant Rise

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49 | Instagram

The Week 49 report of the most buzzworthy TV actors is out! Once again, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna tops the list, thanks to his recent win on the reality show.

The No. 2 and No. 3 spots remain unchanged from last week, with Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) and Samridhii Shukla (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) maintaining their positions in the buzzworthy actor chart.

With the launch of the new show Seher Hone Ko Hai, Parth Samthaan has seen a rise in popularity, securing the No. 4 spot, according to GossipsTv. The Top 5 is rounded off by Tejasswi Prakash, who gained attention with Laughter Chefs Season 3.

Rohit Purohit continues to hold steady at No. 6, while Karan Kundrra climbs to No. 7, boosted by his upcoming dating show Splitsvilla Season 16. He is followed by Vivian Dsena and Ayesha Singh.

Closing the Top 10 is Smriti Irani for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49

1. Gaurav Khanna

2. Rupali Ganguly

3. Samridhii Shukla

4. Parth Samthaan

5. Tejasswi Prakash

6. Rohit Purohit

7. Karan Kundrra

8. Vivian Dsena

9. Ayesha Singh

10. Smriti Irani

Will Gaurav Khanna See A Fall In Popularity With Bigg Boss 19 Ending?

It is expected that the upcoming week may see a shift in the buzzworthy actor chart. While Gaurav Khanna has dominated the list thanks to his Bigg Boss 19 win, the reality show’s conclusion could slightly impact his visibility and media coverage. Popularity in such charts often depends on ongoing screen presence and social media engagement, so actors currently featuring in daily soaps or new shows may climb higher. It will be interesting to see if Gaurav maintains his top position or makes way for rising stars like Parth Samthaan, Tejasswi Prakash, or Karan Kundrra.