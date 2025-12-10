 Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan Sees A Significant Rise
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMost Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan Sees A Significant Rise

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan Sees A Significant Rise

In Week 49, the Most Buzzworthy Hindi TV Actors chart sees Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna topping the list. While Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan has seen a significant rise in popularity.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49 | Instagram

The Week 49 report of the most buzzworthy TV actors is out! Once again, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna tops the list, thanks to his recent win on the reality show.

The No. 2 and No. 3 spots remain unchanged from last week, with Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) and Samridhii Shukla (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) maintaining their positions in the buzzworthy actor chart.

With the launch of the new show Seher Hone Ko Hai, Parth Samthaan has seen a rise in popularity, securing the No. 4 spot, according to GossipsTv. The Top 5 is rounded off by Tejasswi Prakash, who gained attention with Laughter Chefs Season 3.

Rohit Purohit continues to hold steady at No. 6, while Karan Kundrra climbs to No. 7, boosted by his upcoming dating show Splitsvilla Season 16. He is followed by Vivian Dsena and Ayesha Singh.

FPJ Shorts
FRAI Warns E-Commerce Boom Forcing Thousands Of Kirana Stores To Shut Down
FRAI Warns E-Commerce Boom Forcing Thousands Of Kirana Stores To Shut Down
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO

Closing the Top 10 is Smriti Irani for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49

1. Gaurav Khanna

2. Rupali Ganguly

3. Samridhii Shukla

4. Parth Samthaan

5. Tejasswi Prakash

6. Rohit Purohit

7. Karan Kundrra

8. Vivian Dsena

9. Ayesha Singh

10. Smriti Irani

Read Also
TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2...
article-image

Will Gaurav Khanna See A Fall In Popularity With Bigg Boss 19 Ending?

It is expected that the upcoming week may see a shift in the buzzworthy actor chart. While Gaurav Khanna has dominated the list thanks to his Bigg Boss 19 win, the reality show’s conclusion could slightly impact his visibility and media coverage. Popularity in such charts often depends on ongoing screen presence and social media engagement, so actors currently featuring in daily soaps or new shows may climb higher. It will be interesting to see if Gaurav maintains his top position or makes way for rising stars like Parth Samthaan, Tejasswi Prakash, or Karan Kundrra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Gaurav Khanna Have Affair With His Anupamaa Co-Star Nidhi Shah Aka Kinjal During Show? Actress...

Did Gaurav Khanna Have Affair With His Anupamaa Co-Star Nidhi Shah Aka Kinjal During Show? Actress...

When Kritika Kamra Revealed REAL Reason Behind Her Breakup With Karan Kundrra: 'He Never Proposed, I...

When Kritika Kamra Revealed REAL Reason Behind Her Breakup With Karan Kundrra: 'He Never Proposed, I...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan...

Are Gaurav Kapur & Kirat Bhattal Divorced? Here's What We Know After Kritika Kamra Confirms Her...

Are Gaurav Kapur & Kirat Bhattal Divorced? Here's What We Know After Kritika Kamra Confirms Her...

'You Have Won Hearts...': Shah Rukh Khan Praises Homebound, Calls Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa's...

'You Have Won Hearts...': Shah Rukh Khan Praises Homebound, Calls Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa's...