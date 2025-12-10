Did Gaurav Khanna Have Affair With His Anupamaa Co-Star Nidhi Shah Aka Kinjal During Show? Actress BREAKS Silence

Photo Via Instagram

Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah, who played Kinjal Shah in the show, is making headlines after a netizen claimed she had an affair with co-star Gaurav Khanna, who portrayed Anuj Kapadia. While Khanna, often called a 'green flag', is married to actress Akanksha Chamola and is yet to respond to the rumours, Nidhi did not hold back and reacted to the viral claims.

Nidhi Shah Reacts To Claim About Having Affair With Gaurav Khanna

It all began after social media users noticed Nidhi liking Instagram posts mocking Gaurav's Bigg Boss win and claiming he didn't deserve the trophy. Her likes quickly sparked a flood of comments filled with assumptions, and speculations, given their past association on the show.

One user even wrote, "They've had an affair during Anupamaa." Nidhi didn’t hold back and replied, "Ya you know better," with laughing emojis.

Photo Via Instagram

Gaurav Khanna On People Questioning His Bigg Boss 19 Win

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, when Gaurav was asked what he would say to people claiming he didn’t do much in the BB19 house yet still won, the actor said, "I just want to say one thing to them that I was not there to please 15 people inside. I was there to please 150 crore people watching me, and somewhere I have made some mark, I have touched their hearts somewhere, and that's why they have voted for me. And they have voted for me consistently because these guys, these 15 chaps inside, were nominating me every week."

Further, the actor said, "So they were trying to push me out, but because of you (audience) guys, I was standing in front of them like a rock, and I was standing in a completely dignified manner. I didn't say anything bad to anyone, I didn't get into unnecessary topics, I didn't create unnecessary topics, I didn't break plates, I didn't wear jewellery, I didn't wear designer clothes, I was very normal. I think in a show like this, people want to see normal people, and when they see that a person is normal or is trying to be normal, then they connect with you. Dil jeete hai isliye show jeeta hoon!"

Meanwhile, Farhana Bhatt was declared the first runner-up, while Pranit More emerged as the second runner-up. Before this, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik had been evicted from Bigg Boss 19.